Search Query
Show Search
Back to home
Schedule
Programs
Weather
Noticias
Democracy Watch
Hurricane Ian
© 2022 WGCU News
Menu
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WGCU-FM News Stream
On Air
Now Playing
WGCU-FM Classical
On Air
Now Playing
WGCU-HD Radio Reading Service
All Streams
Back to home
Schedule
Programs
Weather
Noticias
Democracy Watch
Hurricane Ian
Democracy Watch
Jan Fifer
/
Special Equestrians center, damaged by Ian, to reopen Nov. 1
Hayley Lemery
The Special Equestrians center in Buckingham is preparing to reopen November 1, after volunteers repaired damage and cleared debris from Hurricane Ian. The center allows children and adults with disabilities to ride horses.