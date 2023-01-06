Application workshops slated for Lee County School District jobs

In an effort to fill teacher, bus driver, support staff and other vacancies in the Lee County School District an application assistance workshop is planned in January to help jobseekers fill out paperwork.

A number of Application Assistance Workshops will be held at one of the computer labs at the Lee County Public Education Center, 2855 Colonial Blvd., on January 9, 11, 20, 23, 25 and 26.

Advance registration is urged using the district's Google Sign in Form.

More information about the recruitment department and a link to job openings is on the district website at https://www.leeschools.net/cms/one.aspx?pageId=2806323

