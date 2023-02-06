Lee school board plans Spring talent recruitment fair April 29

The School District of Lee County will hold a Spring 2023 Talent Recruitment Fair April 29.

Principals and department hiring managers will be at the Lee County Public Education Center interviewing and hiring teachers, school psychologists, speech-language pathologists, school social workers, and school counselors for the 2023-2024 school year.

Registration is strongly encouraged and is open now through Friday, April 21. To register, applicants can create an account or sign in to their existing School District Careers account. They should apply for the position titled "Pool-Spring Teacher Recruitment Fair," Job ID 20230133.

Teaching candidates eligible to attend must meet one of the following criteria:

Hold a valid standard teaching certificate (Florida or out-of-state) OR

Expected to graduate from a college of education by August 2023 OR

Hold a bachelor's degree in an area where certification can be obtained or any degree major and a passing score on a subject area exam

To determine if a bachelor's degree can lead you towards certification, visit the Florida Department of Education's website. If the degree major does not equate to a certification area, potential teachers can register to take a subject area exam.

For support or additional questions, send an email to Careers@leeschools.net or call 239-337-8676. The Lee County Public Education Center is located at 2855 Colonia Blvd. in Fort Myers.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.