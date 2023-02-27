Beverly Boyce McTarnaghan, 90; wife of FGCU's founding president

Beverly Boyce McTarnaghan, 90, the wife of FGCU founding president Roy McTarnaghan, died Friday at her home in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

She was born April 5, 1932 in Wellsville, NY. She is survived by her husband Roy, children Christopher of Tulsa, daughter Debra of Broken Arrow, OK, and son David of Naperville, IL and Charleston, S.C., seven grand-children and ten great-grand-children. A son, Steven, and a grand-daughter, pre-ceded her in death..

Beverly Boyce McTarnaghan was a graduate of State University of New York at Geneseo, and taught in the public schools of New York, Arkansas, and Michigan. She served as executive director of a social service agency, and was a founding board member of a university Inter-faith Center which built a facility and supported programs for eleven different denominations.

Together with her husband Roy, she assisted in the planning and development of Florida Gulf Coast University, founded in 1991. Those wishing to honor her memory are encouraged to contribute to The McTarnaghan Family Scholarship Fund at Florida Gulf Coast University Foundation, Ft. Myers, Florida.

Burial will be a later date at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Geneseo, N.Y.

