Alfie Oakes injunction in Collier County school board case denied

A motion for a temporary injunction to prevent the Collier County School Board from entering into a contract with newly selected superintendent Dr. Leslie C. Ricciardelli has been denied.

Conservative political influencer and businessman Francis "Alfie" Oaks filed a temporary restraining order in May seeking a halt to Ricciardelli taking the post and later amended the motion with additional information.



About the case

In denying the motion, the judge said "this Court finds that the Plaintiff (Oakes) cannot show a substantial likelihood of success on the merits, and therefore a temporary injunction would not be appropriate at this time."

An April 5 video of a board meeting, entered into evidence by both sides in the case, was a yardstick that Oakes used to say the board did not exercise its decision-making authority but instead ceded it to education consulting firm Hazard Young Attea & Associates of Schaumberg, Ill.

After viewing the video the judge said "this Court cannot see how in that meeting that school board did anything but exercise its decision-making authority during this process."

The judge also said that a review of the contract at issue showed that the board retained full authority to determine who they would choose for further consideration as superintendent.

Additionally, the judge said it appeared that the consulting firm did exactly what it was retained to do.

The judge's ruling also said that it was clear all members of the Collier County School Board were given all the background information on each of the 45 candidates to review in advance of an April 23 public meeting and had undertaken a review of all 45 candidates.

Oakes, who has contended that that did not happen, could not be reached for comment.

The next school board meeting is June 13.

"The next step is up to the School Board," Jennifer Kunipec, with the Collier County Schools, said, and pointed to an agenda item for Ricciardelli on the School Board Agenda .

A revised proposed employment agreement between the board and Ricciardelli is an agenda item for the meeting and lists an annual compensation of $305,000 for the position.

The Oakes request was heard the afternoon of June 8 before Collier County Circuit Court Judge Joseph G. Foster.

At that time Foster said he would make a decision "as soon as I can." His decision was rendered shortly before 4:30 Monday.

The Collier County School Board appointed Ricciardelli as superintendent the night of May 3 after a multiple-month search.

In the amended order, Oakes made numerous allegations against the board and the selection process including claims of Sunshine Law violations which the restraining order says "caused irreparable injury to the public at large, including the plaintiff (Oakes)."

