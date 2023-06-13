FGCU Board of Trustees approves employment agreement with President-elect Aysegul Timur

The Florida Gulf Coast University Board of Trustees, on Tuesday, voted unanimously to approve a proposed employment agreement for President-elect Ayesegul Timur, Ph.D.

Under the agreement, Timur will earn a base salary of $500,000 dollars a year for an initial term of three years. Timur has served as FGCU’s Vice President and Vice Provost for Strategy and Program Innovations since June 2020. She was selected by the board to become the university’s fifth president and first female president in the school’s history on May 4.

Before officially taking the position, Timur will have to be confirmed by the Florida Board of Governors, which is set to vote on her appointment at their June 22 meeting at the University of South Florida in Tampa. She was not present at the board meeting, not an unusual thing when a contract is being discussed, university officials said.

FGCU Board of Trustees Vice Chair Edward Morton said he’s not anticipating any pushback on Timur’s selection.

“The board of governors has a representative who was involved with the search. The board of governors provides us guidelines,” said Morton.

“I was a member of the board of governors for seven years and am very familiar with the process. I anticipate the board of governors will look upon president elect Timur very favorably.”

Before adjourning Tuesday’s meeting, trustees also voted unanimously on a motion made by Morton to confer upon outgoing FGCU President Mike Martin, Ph.D., the title of President Emeritus.

“I’m not so much ready to relax, but I do think this marks a change in what I’m going to do and how I’m going to do it,” said Martin after the meeting.

Andrea Melendez/WGCU / Michael Martin served as President of Florida Gulf Coast University since 2017. He stopped and talked to a few people before leaving the Board of Trustees meeting, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, where the new contract was accepted for Aysegul Timur, FGCU’s President elect.

“I want to remain connected and this is a nice way to remain connected. It retains a title that gives me the sense I’m still part of the community and that’s important to me.”

If Timur’s selection is approved by the Florida Board of governors next week, her administration is officially set to begin July 1.

