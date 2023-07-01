New FGCU boardwalk will connect South Village to main campus; preliminary clearing work started

FGCU has started clearing ground for a final boardwalk to provide a safe and lighted pathway for students and employees who travel between the South Village (SoVi) residential area and the main academic corridor.

Similar to the other boardwalks on campus, the raised wooden walkway will be about 12 feet wide and span about 1.35 acres. The boardwalk will have three entrances:



SoVi Dining on FGCU South Bridge Loop Road

Bower School of Music & The Arts

Recreation Field 1 (intramural sports field), near Academic Building 9

A release from David Vazquez, Vice President of Administrative Services and Finance/Executive Director of the Financing Corporation, said FGCU's goal is to maintain as much of the natural environment as possible, and access to nearby walking trails and a lookout platform will be built into the design.

Vazquez said that although the university is making room for the boardwalk now, the construction of the walkway will not begin until after the rainy season subsides.

Currently there are only sidewalks that run from SoVi along FGCU South Bridge Loop Road to FGCU Boulevard South by Parking Garage 2.

File / WGCU Ground cleared for new boardwalk between Siouth Village (SoVi) residential area and main FGCU campus.

He said that it is estimated that the work will take between three to five months to complete, so it will be ready to use by the end of the spring 2024 semester.

The work is authorized through a permit issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Vazquez said the project has passed all environmental and wildlife reviews.

The funds to complete this project were covered primarily from the Financing Corporation. Vazquez said the boardwalk is included on FGCU’s master plan, and the construction was discussed at the January 2023 Board of Trustees meeting.

