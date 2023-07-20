Local back-to-school events give school supplies to families in need

The new school year is just around the corner, and school supplies are as expensive as ever. According to the National Retail Federation, which conducts yearly studies on back-to-school shopping costs, families with children in elementary through high school plan are projected to spend an average of $890.07 on school supplies alone this year.

For parents looking to offset the cost of school supplies, several organizations are hosting events to give away necessary materials to families in need. These events range all over Southwest Florida, and are open to all.

Back-2-School Fest 2023 , hosted by the Association of Haitians Living Abroad for Development (AHVED).

When : Saturday, July 22, from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM and Sunday, July 23, from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Where : 3822 Broadway, Ste. C., Fort Myers, FL (Saturday event) and 1502 Lake Trafford Road, Immokalee, FL (Sunday event) What’s On Offer : AHVED is teaming up with several local vendors to provide free backpacks, notebooks, pencils, pens, food, school physicals, and a health screening to students. The Fort Myers event will additionally offer a kid’s zone, popcorn, snow cones, and other food. For more information: Visit https://www.ahved.org/events or call (239) 249 - 3423

, hosted by the (AHVED). Back to School , hosted by Grace Place for Children and Families .

When : Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Where : Grace Place campus in Golden Gate - 4300 21st Avenue SW, Naples, Florida 34116. What’s On Offer : Open to the families of Golden Gate, Grace Place is donating backpacks filled with school supplies specific to three age groups (K-2, 3-5, 6-12), each with an estimated value of $100. The event will also offer a pancake breakfast hosted by a local Boy Scout Troop, face painting, popcorn and snow cones, and community partners such as the Naples Zoo, Conservancy of SWFL, Naples Humane Society.

, hosted by . The 24th Annual BIG Backpack Event , hosted by the Multicultural Centre of Southwest Florida.

When : Sunday, July 30, from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM. Where : The Fort Myers Skatium - 2250 Broadway, Fort Myers, FL 33901. What’s On Offer : For the 24 th year in a row, the Multicultural Centre of Southwest Florida will be giving out new backpacks filled with pencils, pens, paper, crayons, folders and other essential back-to-school items along with groceries to the first 2,000 students ages 5 to 12 as they drive-thru curbside with their families. Looking to Help Out? The Multicultural Centre of Southwest Florida is looking for additional volunteers to help pack backpacks and hand them out. Volunteers are asked to sign up online at www.multicultural-centre.org. For more information : Visit http://www.multicultural-centre.org./Backpackevent.html.

, hosted by the Multicultural Centre of Southwest Florida. Back to School Drive , hosted by Kingdom Group .

When : Friday, July 28 th , from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Where : 2503 Del Prado Blvd S Suite 505 Cape Coral, Fl 33909. What’s On Offer : Kingdom Group Realty is giving away free school supplies, including backpacks, to “help students start the year prepared and confident.” This event requires an RSVP. For more information : To participate in the event, follow the link provided: https://linktr.ee/yisbelberarealtor.

, hosted by . Back-to-School Event , hosted by Florida Blue .

When: Saturday, August 5 th , from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM. Where: 8041 Plaza del Lago Drive Estero, FL 33928. What’s On Offer: Florida Blue is hosting events across the state to give away school supplies and inform families about resources and perks the company offers. There’s a limit of 3 free backpacks per household. For more information: Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/florida-blue-back-to-school-event-tickets-676473038067.

, hosted by . Florida Penguin's Back to School Bash Series, hosted by Florida Penguin Productions.

When: Saturday, August 5 th , from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Where: The Mall at University Town Center 140 University Town Center Dr Sarasota, FL 34243. What’s On Offer: Florida Penguin Productions is giving away over 250 backpacks and thousands of school supplies in an unconventional manner- an interactive scavenger hunt. Also at the event will be community resources from after school programs and tutors to healthcare providers like pediatricians and optometrists – as well as several sports mascots. For more information: To register for the event, follow the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/florida-penguins-back-to-school-bash-series-sarasota-tickets-652969518407?aff=erellivmlt.

hosted by Summer Luau Back-to-School Bash, hosted by Gulf Coast Town Center.

When: Saturday, August 5 th , from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. Where: 9903 Gulf Coast Main Street, Gulf Coast Town Center. What’s On Offer: Gulf Coast Town Center, in conjunction with Eva’s Closet and Foundation, is hosting a school supplies donation drive for teachers. Also at the event will be summer-themed games and prizes, a meet and greet with Island Princess Characters, face painting, a luau photo booth, and a DJ. For more information: Visit https://www.gulfcoasttowncenter.com/event/back-to-school-summer-luau-bash-and-school-supply-drive/.

hosted by

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.