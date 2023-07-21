© 2023 WGCU News
Education

Lee County School District hiring; event set Saturday, July 24-28

WGCU
Published July 21, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT
The School District of Lee County Recruitment Department is actively hiring to fill hundreds of teacher and support positions before the start of school on August 10th.
School District of Lee County
/
WGCU
The School District of Lee County Recruitment Department is actively hiring to fill hundreds of teacher and support positions before the start of school on August 10th.

In an effort to recruit future employees, district staff will be in the main lobby of the Lee County Public Education Center from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday July 24 to Friday July 28.

Additionally, District recruiters will have a table in the main lobby during the Back to School Rush event on Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Anyone interested in employment in the District can stop by the main building at 2855 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers and talk to a recruiter during these times. Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes if possible.

Details about the jobs available and hiring requirements are posted on the School District’s website at www.leeschools.net/careers. Recruiters can be contacted via email at Careers@leeschools.net

