Boys & Girls Clubs of Lee County after-school program spots open

Boys & Girls Clubs of Lee County are accepting registrations for after-school programs that begin Aug. 10 at six locations across the county.

Clubs provide homework assistance and tutoring services, as well as project-based learning activities, arts instruction, sports and recreation programs, and service and leadership projects. Clubs also offer technology centers to enhance learning and play.

“Parents want a safe, affordable and convenient location for an after-school program, but they’re looking for more than just a responsible adult to watch their children for a few hours,” said Denise Gergley, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lee County. “Our clubs offer high-quality programming that serves as an extension of the school day, with a goal of helping children and teens reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.”

After-school programs are designed for youth ages six through 18 and focus on five core areas: education and career, service and leadership, health and wellness, the arts, and sports and recreation. Snacks are provided daily.

For the 2023-24 school year, after-school programs will be offered at the following six locations in Lee County:

Community Clubs



Park Meadows Community Club (1900 Park Meadows Drive, Fort Myers): until 6 p.m.

Lehigh Acres Community Club (1262 Wings Way, Unit 201, Lehigh Acres): until 6:30 p.m.

School-based Clubs



North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts (1856 Arts Way, North Fort Myers): until 6 p.m.

James Stephens Elementary (1333 Marsh Ave., Fort Myers): until 6 p.m.

Neighborhood Clubs



Pueblo Bonito (26120 Pueblo Bonito Blvd., Bonita Springs): until 6 p.m. (restricted to residents of Pueblo Bonito)

Renaissance Preserve (1633 Joust St., Fort Myers): until 6 p.m. (restricted to residents of Renaissance Preserve)

Weekly membership fees vary by location; scholarship assistance and sibling discounts are available. There is a one-time $30 registration fee.

To register or inquire about the availability of transportation, please call 239-334-1886 or visit BGClee.org.

