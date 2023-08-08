Glades schools awarded $100K to focus on healthier student meals; one of two Florida sites selected

The Glades County School District will receive a $100,473 grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Healthy Meals Incentives Initiative, one of only two such grants awarded in Florida.

“This grant will help fund the county’s initiative to promote the consumption of scratch-cooked meals, farm-to-table practices, and increased intake of fresh fruits and vegetables among students," Glades County Superintendent of School Dr. Alice Barfield said. "This groundbreaking endeavor aims to revolutionize the way we approach school nutrition, fostering healthier, more sustainable eating habits while empowering young minds for a brighter future.”

Barfield said that as part of the initiative the Glades district will collaborate with local farmers, nutritionists, and culinary experts to develop innovative menus and recipe ideas that prioritize nutrition, flavor, and sustainability.

Glades County schools / WGCU Dr. Alice Barfield, Glades County school supertintendent

"We will also provide ongoing training to school staff, empowering them with the knowledge and skills necessary to implement scratch-cooking techniques effectively," she said. "Furthermore, we will engage students, parents, and the community through educational workshops, cooking classes, and farm visits, fostering a culture of healthy eating and environmental consciousness."

The Glades grant is part of nearly $30 million in subgrants to 264 school districts across 44 states and the District of Columbia — some of the nation’s highest need schools —that were awarded via a cooperative agreement to develop and implement the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Healthy Meals Incentives Initiative, Action for Healthy Kids.

These funds are being provided by USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service.

Each small and/or rural school district such as Glades will receive up to $150,000 to support them in improving the nutritional quality of their meals and modernizing their operations, through efforts which could include:



Innovative staff training programs;

Kitchen updates and renovations;

Redesigning food preparation and service spaces;

Other school-district led efforts to support school meals and school nutrition professionals.

“When we strengthen school meal quality, we strengthen child health,” said USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services Stacy Dean. “These grants are the largest targeted investment USDA has ever made for school meal programs in small and rural communities. We want to ensure every child in America has the opportunity to attend a school with high quality, nutritious meals, and this support is a step in that direction.”

An online map features the selected school districts and their grant amounts.

“Offering healthier school meals is key to helping our nation’s kids get the nutrients they need today and for their long-term development,” said Action for Healthy Kids CEO Rob Bisceglie. “Through this historic investment in school nutrition, we will help school districts across the country overcome challenges and develop solutions to provide nutritious foods for the children they serve.”

Glades' Barfield said that faced with an emphasis on fast food and processed meals, today's youth have numerous challenges when it comes to maintaining a well-balanced, nutritious diet.

"The consequences of poor nutrition are far-reaching, affecting both physical and cognitive development. As an organization committed to the holistic well-being of students, we believe it is imperative to address these concerns head-on and provide tangible solutions." Dr. Alice Barfield, Glades County schools superintendent

"The consequences of poor nutrition are far-reaching, affecting both physical and cognitive development. As an organization committed to the holistic well-being of students, we believe it is imperative to address these concerns head-on and provide tangible solutions," she said in a statement to WGCU.

Barfield said encouraging scratch cooking in school cafeterias not only ensures that students receive meals made from wholesome, unprocessed ingredients, but also promotes the development of essential life skills.

"Cooking from scratch instills a sense of creativity, independence, and resourcefulness, preparing students to make healthier choices beyond their school years," she said. "By engaging with the process of meal preparation, they gain a deeper understanding of the food they consume, fostering a lifelong appreciation for fresh and nutritious ingredients."

“With the grant award, the district will be able to broaden the food service that the students and faculty are experiencin," Mark Wilson, Glades County Food Service Supervisor, said. "Knowing that the improvements in nutrition, helps make healthier students, they will have less absenteeism and will attend class more frequently.”

Florida A&M University Developmental Research in Tallahassee was the second Florida recipient of the grant.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.