Wonder Gardens offers fall and spring guides program for teens

The Wonder Gardens in Bonita Springs is piloting a new program for teens 14 - 17 who are passionate about wildlife and conservation.

The Teen Wonder Guide program, which will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays in the fall and spring, aims to engage students with a combination of unique educational opportunities and volunteerism.

The program will focus on the same environmental education and preservation that the nonprofit is known for, focusing on the rescued, rehabilitated, and non-releasable animals that call the park home.

The Wonder Gardens says that teens with the following traits will thrive in the program:

Passionate about wildlife and conservation.



Willing to learn or have experience in public speaking.



Independently motivated.



Enthusiastic to work with guests of all ages.



Responsible and courteous.



Students will additionally be able to count volunteer hours as part of the program.

Katie Grimes, Education and Volunteer Manager for the Wonder Gardens, said that the program is part of the Wonder Gardens’ mission to connect with the local community.

“We continue to add experiences for all ages as part of our mission to educate about the region and wildlife, as well as inspire conservation. Enhanced educational experiences are vital to our commitment to the community.”

The fall program will take place from September 13th through November 4th, with an information session for parents and teens on August 19th.

The spring program will take place from February 28 through April 28, with an information session for parents and teens on February 10.

The eight-week fall session is $150 for non-members of the Garden, or $125 for members. Need-based scholarships are available.

Students looking to join the program can complete an online application here.

