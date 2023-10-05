Lee County school superintendent declines to enter election for post

Dr. Christopher S. Bernier, superintendent of Lee County Schools, announced on Thursday that he will not enter the election to fill his position.

"After extensive contemplation and reflection, I have chosen not to pursue the upcoming elected position of Superintendent of Schools. I want to assure you that this decision was not made lightly; it demanded careful consideration."

"I want to underscore that my decision is founded on a profound respect for our School Board and the dedicated students, families, teachers, and staff who collectively contribute to our thriving educational community," Bernier said in an open letter to Lee County, calling it a significant decision he just recently made.

"While I support the community’s decision based on the referendum vote in November of 2022, becoming an elected superintendent was never my aspiration," he said.

"Ultimately, this realization led me to determine that running for election was not a reasonable course of action for my educational journey."

Bernier was sworn in as superintendent of the 9th largest school district in Florida and 32nd largest in the U.S. on May 16, 2022.

"With the support of the School Board, I intend to continue leading the school district throughout the entire term of my existing contract. We must remain steadfast in our commitment to addressing the challenges that impact the future of the children we serve," Bernier said in the letter.

"Our communities’ commitment to our students and educational mission continues to inspire us. I have the utmost confidence that together, we can continue to lead our School District toward our stated vision of being a World-Class School System."

There are two official candidates, both listing as Republican, for the position, so far.

Denise Carlin of Fort Myers and Morgan Wright of Cape Coral have filed paperwork to run for the post, both on October 2, 2023.

