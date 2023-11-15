Does an invocation before Collier County school board meetings have a prayer of a chance?

The Collier County Board of County Commissioners begin its meetings with prayer. So does the Florida Legislature and House and Senate.

But not the Collier County School Board.

But that could change.

As it stands now, the Collier County School Board generally begins its meetings with student color-guard, the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence.

The moment of silence has been a mainstay in America since 1919 when it was meant to reflect on lives lost in World War 1.

At the start of the school board meeting Tuesday, a few giggles from a gaggle of elementary students punctuated the stillness of the moment. But all was forgiven when moments later the children broke into song.

And then it was down to business.

The removal of banned books and the possibility of having spoken prayer, or an invocation, replace the moment of silence dominated public discussion with throngs of residents speaking their minds, pro or con.

Board member Jerry Rutherford has championed the cause to replace the moment of silence with prayer long before the former leader of the Christian Coalition was elected to office last year.

In 2016, a year after the board previously debated the notion but failed to pass it, Rutherford stood before the then school board and presented a petition with 2,000 signatures calling for prayer at the start of the meetings.

Rutherford, who would also like to see the moment of silence in school replaced by prayer, is trying again: “An invocation of prayer can serve as a unifying force and emphasize the shared values of compassion respect and belief in God -- fostering a sense of unity and cooperation among board members.”

The motion failed Tuesday night.

But that doesn’t mean prayer won’t replace moment of silence in the future.

The board voted unanimously to direct the school board’s attorney to bring back a policy that would mandate what can and cannot be done during any sort of prayer or invocation.

The idea of prayer opening the meetings did not sit well with people like Cynthia Marino Clarke, who is Catholic.

“What happened to learning religion through your church and you family? That’s where you learn religion,” Marino Clark said. “The school board meetings should not begin with prayers. Our community is diverse with many beliefs. The moment of silence is enough is a wonderful way to allow people to prepare space for the meeting, (take out to come) which may include a silent prayer if needed.”

It’s unclear when the matter will come before the board again.

Other board matters:

The District School Board of Collier County, during its Regular School Board Meeting on November 14, approved ratified agreements and the memoranda of agreement with the Collier County Education Association. The salary package represents a total increase of $26 million, which equals an approximate 13% increase when salary supplements are included.

The agreement provides a one-step increment for all teachers on the Grandfathered Salary Schedule and an additional $4,000 increase to their base salary retroactive to July 1, 2023.

For those on the Performance Salary Schedule, the agreement includes a step increase of $3,520 for all highly effective teachers and an increase of $1,320 for effective teachers retroactive to July 1, 2023. Additionally, there will be an increase of $4,000 to the base salary on the Performance Salary Schedule.

This agreement raises the starting base salary for teachers in Collier County Public Schools (CCPS) from $50,000 up to $54,000. Teachers have up to 10 days after Board approval of the agreement to decide if they will leave the Grandfathered Salary Schedule and move to the Performance Salary Schedule.

The agreement also includes the following: