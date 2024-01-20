Chancellor Ray Rodrigues could get contract extension, raise

The state university system’s Board of Governors next week is scheduled to consider extending the contract of Chancellor Ray Rodrigues and approving a raise.

Rodrigues initially received a three-year contract that took effect in November 2022. He served as the senator for Florida District 27, the majority of Lee County, before being appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The chancellor is the primary liaison between the Board of Governors, the State Legislature, the Executive Branch, Departments, and Agencies throughout the State of Florida.

The board will consider extending Rodrigues' contract for an additional year, according to a draft contract amendment posted on the board’s website.

Also, Rodrigues’ base salary would increase from $400,000 a year to $420,000. The board will meet Wednesday at Florida State University.