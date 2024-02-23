Lee County school district rebrands Safe Space designation stickers; omits rainbow flag

The Lee County school district is passing out newly-branded stickers for classrooms designated as a Safe Space for students. But, there is something missing from this new batch in the a time of what appears to be never-ending culture wars in Florida.

Noticeably absent from the new safe space stickers are the bright burst of colors associated with LGBTQ issues. Also absent are the words, “This is a safe space for ALL including all genders, all orientations.”

Instead of rainbow colors, the subdued stickers in shades of blue and orange simply say, SAFE SPACE for all.

While the exact origin of the Safe Space or Safe Zones are not known, some have traced them back to the 1960s feminist movement in places meant to protect women from violence. Quickly it extended to the LGBTQ community.

It would be decades before designated Safe Spaces started showing up in schools. But they did. Many queer and transgender students will also pass out their own stickers to teachers that they feel are understanding to their needs.

The designation historically and more broadly means these classrooms are environments where students won’t be subjected to ridicule and can engage in critical, honest, and challenging discussions. Students are to receive support and get connected to the resources they need to succeed.

Even without colors associated with gay and transgender people, Lee school district spokesman Robert Spicker said the simplified message is still clear.

“We want to have them feel safe at school. If they are being bullied or if they are having troubles at home. If they have an issue with a brother or a sister or they have an issue with a friend," Spicker said. "So safe spaces are there for them to bring that topic to an adult who can direct them to the right resources.”

Spicker said the district will not be telling teachers to remove the rainbow-flag colored Safe Space stickers, but it is merely offering up a secondary sticker should they chose to replace the old ones.

What happens at individual schools remains to be seen in the coming days or week. School superintendent Christopher Bernier was less clear when he told the school board about the new sticker following the failure of the board to change policy that could have banned gay flags in the classroom.



“We begin with stickers are the areas for safe space for students. So, they have a person or someone that they feel, has identified themselves as a safe place to have a conversation. We've already begun the replacement of those previous we are currently handing those out. There'll be re handed out at the principal's meeting on Friday. And we'll begin to see the change in that particular emblem. It was a board's request and we really believe we were then our right to do so,” Bernier said.

