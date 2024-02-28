DeSantis, in Naples, celebrates his statewide education changes

Governor DeSantis spoke in Naples on Wednesday about the fruits of HB1, which he signed into law in 2023. The law made vouchers, known as Florida Empowerment Scholarships and Florida Tax Credit Scholarships, available to all students in the state eligible for kindergarten through grade 12, regardless of family income.

“In Florida, we said that this is something that’s very important,” said DeSantis. “So we have not just done these private scholarships, we have a robust charter school movement, and I know people here go with homeschooling, so we have close to 400,000 students on private scholarships now throughout the state of Florida, as a result of HB1.”

The Freedom Institute works with homeschooled high school students to supplement their educations. A brochure says that the institute teaches traditional and patriotic values.

