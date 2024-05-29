Summer program to offer free breakfast, lunch to children

For nearly two months this summer children in Lee County will be provided free breakfast and lunch at more than 100 school-based and community sites.

The free meals are being provided via the School District of Lee County and Florida’s Summer BreakSpot program.

The program is adding new grab-and-go meal locations as well.

From June 5 to July 31, breakfast and lunch will be served to those 18 and younger. Though there are no income requirements or registration processes, meals must be consumed on-site.

This excludes the eight new grab-and-go meals sites. At these locations, the child does not have to be in attendance and the meal does not have to be eaten on-site.

Monday through Thursday, both breakfast and lunch will be supplied. On Fridays, children will be provided with a three-day meal kit so they can also have breakfast and lunch over the weekend.

The eight grab-and-go sites are:



Buckingham Community Park – Fort Myers

Harns Marsh Middle School – Lehigh Acres

Palms at Pine Island – Pine Island

Phillips Park – Pine Island

All Saints Byzantine Catholic Church – North Fort Myers

Alva Community Park – Alva

Olga Baptist Church – Alva

Summit Church – Gateway (starts June 17)

The Summer BreakSpot Program allows the District’s Food and Nutrition Services Department to provide free meals to children at no cost to them throughout the summer months. Last year, the Lee County School District served more than 212,000 breakfast, lunch and snack meals through this initiative.

To find the Summer BreakSpot sites and serving times: Dial 2-1-1, Text “Food” to 304-304 or visit www.SummerBreakSpot.org.

