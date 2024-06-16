Three appointed to Early Learning Coalition of Southwest Florida

Three residents from Lee and Collier counties -- Kae Moore, Sean Kempton and Jamie Merchant -- have been named to the Early Learning Coalition of Southwest Florida by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Moore, of Naples, is a consultant, vice president of the Southwest Florida YMCA, and campaign director for Friends of Lovers Key State Park.

Kempton, of Fort Myers, is the director of sales and project manager for Gulf Coast Aluminum.

Merchant, of Fort Myers, is manager of Payroll Reporting, Inc. and a member of the Lee County School District Advisory Council.

The coalition covers children in Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties. It is a free community service that offers information and referral services to families that are looking for childcare information.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.