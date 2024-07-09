Lee Tax Collector hosts back-to-school supply drive for teachers

The Lee County Tax Collector’s Office will take part in a back-to-school supply drive through July 19.

Tax office customers are encouraged to drop school supplies at any of the six service center locations.

Basic supplies like notebooks, pencils, pens, markers, erasers, glue sticks, crayons and dry erase markers are welcome. Drop boxes will be conveniently located at all the service centers.

Offices are located at:



Bonita Springs - 25987 South Tamiami Trail



Cape Coral - 1039 Southeast 9th Avenue



Downtown - 2480 Thompson Street



Lehigh Acres - 600 Homestead Road South



North Fort Myers - 15201 North Cleveland Avenue



South Fort Myers - 15680 Pine Ridge Road

Donations benefit the Education Resource Center at The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools, which aims to support local teachers by ensuring they have the necessary resources, at no cost, to provide a quality education to their students.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Foundation for this important cause,” said Noelle Branning, Lee County Tax Collector and FLCPS Executive Board Member. “We know how much of their own money teachers spend on classroom supplies. Supporting our teachers means investing in our children and our community.”

For those who cannot make it into an office to drop off supplies, the Foundation has an Amazon Wishlist where items can be purchased and directly shipped to the Education Resource Center.

