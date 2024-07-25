© 2024 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Third sales tax holiday of 2024 for Florida keys on school supplies

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published July 25, 2024 at 1:50 PM EDT
jarmoluk / Pixabay
/
Creative Commons

A Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday will begin in Florida on Monday, July 29, and run for two weeks, ending on Sunday, August 11.

Thethird such tax holiday this year will help families to save money on items studentsneed for the new school year.

The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday includes itemssuch as:

  • School supplies selling for $50 or less per item, such as:
    • Binders
    • Notebooks
    • Pens and pencils
    • Lunch boxes
  • Learning aids selling for $30 or less per item, such as:
    • Interactive books
    • Jigsaw puzzles
    • Other toys that teach reading or math skills
  • Clothing and footwear selling for $100 or less per item, such as:
    • Backpacks
    • Pants
    • Shoes
    • Shirts
    • Sweaters
  • Personal computers and related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use selling for $1,500 or less per item, such as:
    • Laptops
    • Flash drives
    • Printers
    • Headphones

The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday is in addition to the Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday which is running through July 31.

The Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday makes items such as fishing supplies, outdoor recreation equipment, and admission to state parks and museums sales tax free.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Education WGCU NewsSchool SuppliesTax Holiday
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
Related Content
  1. Immokalee Families in Need of School Supplies
  2. Nationwide, Teachers Supplement School Supplies With Their Salaries
  3. Local back-to-school events give school supplies to families in need
  4. School supply distribution shows Southwest Florida need still great
  5. Schools Supply Lists Ask Parents For Items For Students -- And Teachers
  6. DCF Holds First Ever "Back To School Supply Drive" For Florida Foster Kids
  7. Lee Tax Collector hosts back-to-school supply drive for teachers
  8. For the first time in 20 years, teachers can deduct more for school supplies