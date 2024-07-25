Third sales tax holiday of 2024 for Florida keys on school supplies

A Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday will begin in Florida on Monday, July 29, and run for two weeks, ending on Sunday, August 11.

Thethird such tax holiday this year will help families to save money on items studentsneed for the new school year.

The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday includes itemssuch as:



School supplies selling for $50 or less per item, such as:

Binders Notebooks Pens and pencils Lunch boxes



Learning aids selling for $30 or less per item, such as:

Interactive books Jigsaw puzzles Other toys that teach reading or math skills



Clothing and footwear selling for $100 or less per item, such as:

Backpacks Pants Shoes Shirts Sweaters



Personal computers and related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use selling for $1,500 or less per item, such as:

Laptops Flash drives Printers Headphones





The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday is in addition to the Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday which is running through July 31.

The Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday makes items such as fishing supplies, outdoor recreation equipment, and admission to state parks and museums sales tax free.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.