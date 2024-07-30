Big Backpack Event -- celebrates quarter-century of getting needed school supplies to SWFL students

The Big Backpack Event began in 1999 with the idea that not all Southwest Florida children had the supplies they needed to get a good education.

Twenty-five years later, that's still the idea.

That need could be seen Sunday in Fort Myers. Again, as has been the case at every Big Backpack Event, a line of those needing school supplies snaked around the distribution area.

25th Anniversary Big Backpack Event in Fort Myers

"It's, it's huge," parent Aubrey Reiter, said, as she waited in line. "It's a big relief because I'm a single mom of two without really any family support or financial help. So to be able to make sure that my child's got what she needs to start kindergarten is a huge relief. Without it, she would probably be going to school without, you know, the folders and the, you know, all the things that she needs. "

Reiter's car was among the hundreds of vehicles waiting for the start of the drive-by supply distribution. That was just the start for the Lee County mother. She was also anxious for her kindergarten-bound daughter.

"I'm really nervous," Reiter confessed. "I'm excited for her, but nervous for her at the same time."

The biggest difference from the first years of the supply distribution event to what Reiter and the other supply seekers experienced Sunday was the method of the event.

The Big Backpack Event got it's start 25 years ago with people coming early, lining up on foot at a local site such as the old Harborside Convention Center.

There were also times for those braving the often summertime sizzle of Southwest Florida heat and humidity that a welcoming spritzing offered from Fort Myers Fire Department hoses was a necessity.

But for the past few events, the drive-by has worked well. Vehicles provided a respite from the heat while students and parents awaited a package of school supplies and other items.

Leonardo Garcia, founder of The Multicultural Centre of Southwest Florida and an original organizer of the event, described the offerings:

"In the backpacks, we have all the school supplies needed, based on the school supply lists given by the school district," he said. "And in the food donated by Midwest (Food Bank) they have juices, snacks — the goodies that kids like to eat."

In that 25-year-span Garcia estimates the event has provided some 50,000 needy students with backpacks, school supplies and food. On Sunday, some 2,500 backpacks were handed out.

For Garcia, there is hope in those handouts:

"I like to invite our people in South Florida to invest in the children, the students, because today they are on the receiving line. But tomorrow they're going to be in the giving line. That's important to invest in the children and the smartest investment that we can do as a society today."

Garcia also offered thanks to presenting sponsor, Neal Communities, for the businesses past assistance.

"Because their support is critical to what we do," Garcia said. "Neil communities have been our partner for many years. And we thank them for the continuous support."

In addition to Garcia there was also a number of local officials who gave their time.

One such "helper" was Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson:

"To be able to participate in not just the community event, but helping children, our future, helping them prepare for school, giving them the tools, they're gonna need some of the resources, hopefully, help them be successful in school. And if they're successful in school, then that means our community is successful."

For Anderson, seeing the smiles on the children as they were given the backpacks and supplies was a nice payout.

"It's a lot of fun," he said. "Even the parents, sometimes you just get that look of gratitude, you know, that they're they they're thankful because they know that we're doing something that we didn't have to do."

Amira Fox, state attorney for the 20th Judicial District, was with Anderson, Lee County Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass and Lee County Circuit Judge Erik Leontiev on the distribution line.

"Being part of the convoy handing out these backpacks to these children ... makes a real difference in the community," she said. "I see that the effect that not having enough for children, the long ranging effect it has on these kids. As you walk in school with your brand new backpack, packed with the supplies that you need, it makes a difference and it makes a long term difference."



More help on school supplies

Also lending a hand with school supplies across the state was the state's Department of Education and Department of Revenue promoting the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday that started Monday and runs through Sunday, August 11.

The sales tax holiday allows Florida families to save money on essential items students need for the upcoming school year.

The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday includes items such as:



Up to $1,500 for personal computers, tablets, electronic book readers, headphones and related accessories.

School supplies selling for $50 or less such as binders, notebooks, folders, markers and pencils.

Backpacks, clothing and footwear up to $100.

Learning aids and related resources such as flashcards, interactive books and matching games selling for $30 or less.

Additionally, there will be a second Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday during the spring semester of the school year in 2025 to help families replenish their student’s school supplies.

For more information and to view the lists of qualifying items, visit the Department of Revenue's Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday website at floridarevenue.com/BacktoSchool.

Other school supply events

On Saturday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon, Premier will bring its mobile health clinic on wheels to Pine Manor Community Center for its back-to-school event. Premier will distribute free backpacks and provide free medical screenings and school physicals. The community center is located at 5547 Tenth Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33907.

