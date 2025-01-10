Collier County Supervisor of Elections Office accepting scholarship applications

The Collier County Supervisor of Elections is accepting applications for scholarships provided by the Florida Supervisors of Elections.

The FSE is offering four $1,200 scholarships to eligible Florida residents enrolled or accepted as full-time students in a senior college or university in Florida.

Applicants must be Political Science, Public Administration, Business Administration, Journalism or Mass Communication majors who have finished two years of junior college or undergraduate work. Students should also demonstrate a financial need.

The scholarship applications and guidelines are available at www.CollierVotes.gov/FSE, or can be obtained at the Collier County Supervisor of Elections office located at 3750 Enterprise Avenue, Naples, FL 34104.

Completed applications and two letters of recommendation must be submitted by 5 p.m. on March 7, 2025, to the Supervisor of Elections of the county in which the applicant is registered to vote.

FSE is a statewide, professional organization of 67 county supervisors of elections, dedicated to “supporting fair, honest and accurate elections in the state of Florida.”

For more information visit www.CollierVotes.gov/FSE or contact the Supervisor of Elections office at (239) 252-VOTE (8683).

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.