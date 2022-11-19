Deadline extended to help owners of hurricane-wrecked vehicles

Hurricane Ian sunk, stranded, or swamped so many vessels that the deadline to have them up and out of the waterways, mangroves, or backyards has been impossible to meet.

If you are lucky enough to have a boat, motorcycle, all-terrain vehicle, RV, and a trailer to haul it all, but hapless enough to have had the 150-mph winds blow it all over the place in September, you just got lucky again. Sort of.

NOAA / Special to WGCU Hundreds of vessels of all types pushed from moorings by the surge from Hurricane Ian remain in hard-to-reach areas such as this section of mangroves just north of Fort Myers Beach.

Hurricane Ian displaced more than 4,000 vessels, vehicles, and trailers – anything with a registration counts - and more than 500 of them are judged abandoned. The number of vessels thrown about by Ian is expected to grow as more are discovered, some totaled and removed by their owners’ insurance companies, and some not.

Rob Beaton, a major with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in charge of boating and waterways, said owners are still encouraged to hire a salvage company themselves to recover their vessel, but if they cannot afford it, and hand over the title, his agency will coordinate the removal and destruction of the vessel, and owners will not be charged.

The original 45-day grace period to bring derelict vessels into compliance or remove them from state waters under a waiver ended, but the scale of the problem could not be handled that quickly.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission / Hurricane Ian blew more than 4,000 vehicles in and around the waters of Southwest Florida

Beaton said he is finding that many vessel owners have been displaced out of the area and may be in other states or even out of the country.

“Due to the significant number of vessels impacted by Hurricane Ian and the fact that many residents are still assessing damage,” Beaton said, “We made a decision yesterday afternoon to extend the waiver acceptance time frame through all of December.”

The FWC said if your vessel is missing, or you have located a vessel on state waters displaced by the hurricane, call the agency’s Hurricane Ian Vessel Hotline at (850) 488-5600.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has assumed the role of coordinating the removal and disposal of vessels investigated by the FWC in Lee and Charlotte counties.

And through a newly created statewide debris cleanup program residents can request the removal of vehicles, vessels, motorcycles, trailers, and ATVs. Go online to IanDebrisCleanup.com for more information.

