Collier County man charged with alleged intentional killing of five black skimmers on Marco Island

A Bonita Springs man has been charged in the killing of five threatened black skimmer birds on Marco Island this week.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers charged Renardo Stewart, 24, with five misdemeanor charges related to violations against endangered or threatened species.

Witnesses said they observed Stewart accelerate and run a golf cart through a flock of black skimmers resting on the beach. Marco Island Police Department detained Stewart and he admitted to driving the golf cart through the flock of birds. A Marco Island police report said officers were dispatched to the beach area in front of 400 South Collier Blvd. shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday. The remains of the five birds were seen in the sand.

The black skimmer is protected by the Federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act. It is also protected as State Threatened by Florida’s Endangered and Threatened Species Rule.

Black skimmers rely on Florida’s sandy beaches to nest and to rest in flocks, called colonies. Black skimmers are named for how they skim along the surface of the water to forage for fish, dragging their long lower bill in the water. Resting skimmers often lay their entire bodies on the sand to give their neck muscles a break after foraging, a behavior called loafing. Like sleeping, loafing is a vital part of a bird’s survival. The FWC reminds the public of the importance of giving black skimmers and other coastal wildlife space to safely forage and rest on our beaches.

A Marco Island police report said one of the dead birds had been banded in Tampa Bay area for research. The banded bird was evidence that these birds sometimes fly significant distances to find the few remaining places to rest and feed in order to have a successful summer breeding season.

If you witness someone threatening or harassing wildlife, please contact the Wildlife Alert hotline at 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922).

