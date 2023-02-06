Cape Coral says Hurricane Ian cleanup not causing harm to burrowing owls gopher tortoises

Environmentalists focused on the health and safety of burrowing owls and gopher tortoises are worried cleanup efforts from Hurricane Ian are harming the protected species, but city officials say protections for the animals have been in place all along.

"Just take the dead trees and just take the garbage out of the canal but I think that needs to be done from the canal, " Jana Charvat, Cape Coral resident and wildlife preserver, said as she checked on gopher tortoise burrows along the canal Monday morning. "I don't think there needs to be the destruction that they're doing. Maybe it's the fastest way. But it's not for long term beauty of our area for the animals for the people for the canals, I don't think it's the right thing at all."

As Cape Coral’s cleanup efforts from September’s devastating Hurricane Ian moved from the roadsides to the canals in recent weeks,

environmentalists grew concerned that tractors moving across properties to reach backyard canals were smothering owl and tortoise burrows.

The machines are being used to clear fallen trees, invasive plants and vines from the banks, and scoop out washers, twisted metal and broken wood from the water.

The big machines left the banks of canals without seawalls often bare dirt, and in places they scraped debris with the buckets right across the ground to pick up the smaller items.

It did not appear to the passionate community of burrowing owls lovers that the clean-up crews, or the city that hired them, gave a damn.

“It’s a disaster to the wildlife. It has to be stopped right now,” Cheryl Anderson, a member of the Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife Anderson, said last week after clean-up crews moved across property owned by the group for owls and tortoises to live in. “It’s a frightening thing, and the destruction is happening every single day.”

It turns out that Cape Coral officials already had environmental protections for the protected species in place. They say the tractors keep to public rights-of-way that surround every parcel of land. And an independent inspector arrives before the tractors do to check for protected species.

If burrows are found on the rights-of-way that property is skipped and the canal will be cleared by a water-based cleanup crews in the near future. That crew will also clear trees and other debris that were unreachable or unsafe to recover by land.

" When they get scared, they run down in their burrows. So then the equipment comes up over them. And there's no evidence of the barrel being there anymore." Charvat said as she talked about the heavy equipment being used and what could happen to a live animal in a burrow. As of now no burrows have been found harmed.

A claw machine rips vegetation from the sides of the canal. The canal around SW Second Terrace in Cape Coral has been scraped clean after a crew was instructed to clean storm debris from the canal. A port-a-pottty still litters the canal. A gopher tortoise sits in its burrow Monday morning, February 6, 2023. This tortoise's burrow is close to the water and close to an area that had been recently cleared. Jana Charvat checks on several lots in Northwest Cape that are know to have many gopher tortoise burrows on them. She marked a few new burrows as well and replaced a few markers that were down. Storm debris litters the canal. Jana Charvat checks on several lots in Northwest Cape that are know to have many gopher tortoise burrows on them. She marked a few new burrows as well and replaced a few markers that were down. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 9 of 32 — WGCUGroundOwlDay02022023AM Jana Charvat checks on several lots in Northwest Cape that are know to have many gopher tortoise burrows on them. She marked a few new burrows as well and replaced a few markers that were down. Heavy machinery being used by crews to clean up hurricane debris has animal environmentalists on edge as all they can do is watch the shore line habitat disappear. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 10 of 32 — WGCUGroundOwlDay02022023AM Jana Charvat checks on several lots in Northwest Cape that are know to have many gopher tortoise burrows on them. She marked a few new burrows as well and replaced a few markers that were down. Heavy machinery being used by crews to clean up hurricane debris has animal environmentalists on edge as all they can do is watch the shore line habitat disappear. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 11 of 32 — WGCUCapeCanalTrouble02032023AM023.JPG 12 of 32 — WGCUGroundOwlDay02022023AM Jana Charvat checks on several lots in Northwest Cape that are know to have many gopher tortoise burrows on them. She marked a few new burrows as well and replaced a few markers that were down. Heavy machinery being used by crews to clean up hurricane debris has animal environmentalists on edge as all they can do is watch the shore line habitat disappear. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 13 of 32 — WGCUGroundOwlDay02022023AM Jana Charvat checks on several lots in Northwest Cape that are know to have many gopher tortoise burrows on them. She marked a few new burrows as well and replaced a few markers that were down. Heavy machinery being used by crews to clean up hurricane debris has animal environmentalists on edge as all they can do is watch the shore line habitat disappear. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 14 of 32 — WGCUGroundOwlDay02022023AM Jana Charvat checks on several lots in Northwest Cape that are know to have many gopher tortoise burrows on them. She marked a few new burrows as well and replaced a few markers that were down. Heavy machinery being used by crews to clean up hurricane debris has animal environmentalists on edge as all they can do is watch the shore line habitat disappear. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 15 of 32 — WGCUGroundOwlDay02022023AM Jana Charvat checks on several lots in Northwest Cape that are know to have many gopher tortoise burrows on them. She marked a few new burrows as well and replaced a few markers that were down. Heavy machinery being used by crews to clean up hurricane debris has animal environmentalists on edge as all they can do is watch the shore line habitat disappear. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 16 of 32 — WGCUGroundOwlDay02022023AM Jana Charvat checks on several lots in Northwest Cape that are know to have many gopher tortoise burrows on them. She marked a few new burrows as well and replaced a few markers that were down. Heavy machinery being used by crews to clean up hurricane debris has animal environmentalists on edge as all they can do is watch the shore line habitat disappear. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 17 of 32 — WGCUGroundOwlDay02022023AM Jana Charvat checks on several lots in Northwest Cape that are know to have many gopher tortoise burrows on them. She marked a few new burrows as well and replaced a few markers that were down. Heavy machinery being used by crews to clean up hurricane debris has animal environmentalists on edge as all they can do is watch the shore line habitat disappear. The vegetation once covered the road and the homes from the others who live across the canal. "I didn't even know this road was there, now the car lights shine directly into home home," Ron Hudson de Tarnowsky said about the vegetation being removed from across the canal. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 21 of 32 — WGCUCapeCanalTrouble02032023AM The canal around SW Second Terrace in Cape Coral has been scraped clean after a crew was instructed to clean storm debris from the canal. Many residents are left wondering what has happened to their beautiful Cape Coral and feel the wildlife, and quiet living has been ruined. Cape Coral is home to burrowing owls and gopher tortoises, the heavy machinery is threatening their habitats along with many of the other wildlife that call Cape Coral home. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 22 of 32 — WGCUCapeCanalTrouble02032023AM The canal around SW Second Terrace in Cape Coral has been scraped clean after a crew was instructed to clean storm debris from the canal. Many residents are left wondering what has happened to their beautiful Cape Coral and feel the wildlife, and quiet living has been ruined. A gopher tortoise burrow is marked. The land was still cleared close to the burrow. Many residents are left wondering what has happened to their beautiful Cape Coral and feel the wildlife, and quiet living has been ruined. Cape Coral is home to burrowing owls and gopher tortoises, the heavy machinery is threatening their habitats along with many of the other wildlife that call Cape Coral home. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 25 of 32 — WGCUCapeCanalTrouble02032023AM A gopher tortoise burrow is marked. The land was still cleared close to the burrow. The canal around SW Second Terrace in Cape Coral has been scraped clean after a crew was instructed to clean storm debris from the canal. Many residents are left wondering what has happened to their beautiful Cape Coral and feel the wildlife, and quiet living has been ruined. Cape Coral is home to burrowing owls and gopher tortoises, the heavy machinery is threatening their habitats along with many of the other wildlife that call Cape Coral home. A splintered branch after the land was scraped. Debris sits in the water after a crew came by to clear the canal. The stumps were left to help with erosion. Stumps were left to help with erosion. Jim Paquin felt the city could have done a better job. Paquin and his wife have spent many weekends in their kayaks cleaning storm debris from the canal. He understands why what was done was done, Jim is just sad to see so much of the wildlife disturbed. Many residents are left wondering what has happened to their beautiful Cape Coral and feel the wildlife, and quiet living has been ruined. Cape Coral is home to burrowing owls and gopher tortoises, the heavy machinery is threatening their habitats along with many of the other wildlife that call Cape Coral home. Andrea Melendez / WGCU

No animals harmed

Mellissa Mickey, Cape Coral’s communications director, said complaints like Andersons have been coming in to the city and each has been looked into.

“We’ve had people reach out and we've had to follow up on those, and we haven't had any issues,” Mickey said. “As far as we're aware they're being checked and there haven't been any animals harmed. We wouldn't want that.”

Mickey said if protected species are found in the right-of-way easements that run down each side of a property, it is skipped. Later, cleanup crews on vessels in the canals will clear the debris as well as any that was unsafe to retrieve from the land and was left behind.

The tractor operators leave the banks of the canals sloped and even leave some of the trunk of trees felled by the hurricane behind to help hinder erosion, she said. The foliage removed is either invasive or inexorably attached to trees of other debris that must be removed.

Mickey empathizes with the city’s passionate native species community.

“I can see and understand how the optics would make it appear as if it was stripped,” she said. “They're not out there to remove everything. They're out there to remove the foliage or trees that have fallen into the canal, or are tipped over even if they're still alive, they have to remove that it's still hurricane debris.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has clear guidelines online about what it means to illegibly harass a burrowing owl, its nest, or its young, and the laws are unmistakably in favor of the state-threatened species.

While there are “exceptions for human health and safety,” the FWC’s rules make it hard for property owners –- or hurricane cleanup crews — to get authorization to disturb the burrows or the owls’ surrounding habitat. People must:

Maintain at least a 10-foot buffer during the non-breeding season (July 11-February 14) and at least a 33-foot buffer during the breeding season (February 15-July 10) around the entrance of burrowing owl burrows to avoid significant damage to the habitat. That includes clearing, grading, paving, bulldozing, digging, building construction, and site preparation for development



Ensure that the project does not cause significant habitat modification through the loss of greater than 50% of the total foraging habitat within a 1,970-foot radius circle around a burrowing owl burrow. Foraging habitat includes prairies, pastures, fields, depression marshes, and vacant lots.

Terry Schweitzer, Cape Coral’s solid waste manager, said canal debris removal began in November. The land-based debris removal crews access the canal from the street, cut downed trees along the canal and flip the stump back into the stump hole.

Debris removal crews then flush cut trees to the best of their abilities given all safety concerns present onsite,” he said. “This represents a mitigation measure to prevent additional soil loss from the property entering the canal system by allowing the resulting stump and its roots to hold soil in place.”

Schweitzer said, in the end, sonar is used to ensure all submerged debris has been cleared.

“Once a canal is determined to be cleared we recommend that boaters continue to use caution as they would normally navigating waterways,” he said.

"This is our view now" Cape Coral resident feels let down by city

A citizen sanctuary

Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife has spent nearly $500,000 on about five dozen plots throughout the city for nothing more than owls and tortoises to burrow and be left alone. The 300-member group has been amassing the citizen sanctuary, scattered throughout the city, since 2002.

Burrowing owls and gopher tortoises have been either discovered on, or been brought to, one of 48 residential lots where nothing will ever be built. These plots of land were purchased by members of a wildlife group establishing a patchwork sanctuary for the animals throughout the northwestern part of town.

The group focuses on burrowing owls and gopher tortoises because they both dig into the ground for protection and because most of the lots are easy-to-dig-in sandy spoil dredged up from the bay bottom when the city was created in the 1950s.

Unlike many other owl species that nest in trees, burrowing owls make their homes underground in burrows up to three feet deep that they use for nesting, roosting and hunting.

Also unlike most other owl species that hunt primarily at night, burrowing owls are active during the day. They use their sharp talons to catch insects, lizards, and small mammals.

Bird-lovers and nature photographers have easy access to the owls because of their daytime availability: they often stand on the ground outside their burrow, or on many of the T-shaped poles put up in the ground to mark their presence. They are also often seen poking their swiveling heads out of their burrow keeping a watch out for predators or prey.

The burrowing owl is Cape Coral’s official city bird and the guest of honor at the popular 21th Burrowing Owl Festival and Wildlife Exposition later this month.

