Lee County had second highest manatee deaths in state in 2021

Lee County recorded the second highest number of deaths of manatees in Florida in 2021 with 110, with Brevard County marking the most such deaths at 358.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released preliminary numbers Tuesday showing 1,100 of the sea cows perished in the state from causes including boat strikes, cold stress, in flood gates and canal locks, perinatal reasons as well as from natural causes.

That 2021 deaths figure was a huge increase over annual numbers from the past five years. In that time span only 2018 came close with 824 manatee deaths. The other years ranged from 520 in 2016 to 637 in 2020.

Lee County's overall death death toll in 2021 included eight by watercraft, 23 perinatal, 16 natural, five undetermined and 56 that were not necropsied.

Lee's 2021 manatee deaths were highest in February when 23 of the large aquatic mammals perished. Of those, 14 were not necropsied, five were natural, 2 from boat strikes and 2 from perinatal causes.

Other Southwest Florida counties reporting manatee deaths included Charlotte with 25, Sarasota with 19, and Collier with 8.

Explanation of death categories are as follows:



Watercraft: Watercraft-related mortality. Death may result from propeller wounds, impact, crushing, or any combination of the three.



Crushed/Drowned in Flood Gate or Canal Lock: Manatees killed by crushing or asphyxiation in flood gates and canal locks.



Other Human-Related: Manatee deaths caused by vandalism, poaching, entrapment in pipes and culverts, complications due to entanglement in ropes, lines, and nets, or ingestion of fishing gear or debris.



Perinatal: Manatees less than or equal to 150 cm (5 feet) in total length which were not determined to have died due to human-related causes.



Cold Stress: Manatees which die as a result of exposure to acute or prolonged cold weather. Animals are usually emaciated and in a general state of malnutrition. (Combined with "Other Natural" in some printouts.



Other Natural: Manatee deaths resulting from infectious and non-infectious diseases, birth complications, natural accidents, and natural catastrophes (such as red tide blooms).



Undetermined; Too Decomposed: Manatee deaths in which the cause of death could not be determined due to an advanced stage of decomposition.



Undetermined; Other: Manatee deaths in which the carcass was in good condition (fresh or moderately decomposed), but necropsy findings were inconclusive. (Combined with "Undetermined" in some printouts.)



Verified/Not Necropsied: Manatee deaths that were reported and verified, but a complete necropsy was not performed (Combined with "Undetermined" in some printouts.) Some manatees will still receive varying levels of examination and tissue collection.

