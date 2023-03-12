Big Cypress National Preserve area closed for 200-acre wildfire

OCHOPEE, FL – Big Cypress National Preserve was notified Saturday of a wildfire in the central portion of the preserve, along the Florida Trail in the vicinity of 10 Mile Campground.

Now identified as the Raccoon Wildfire, it is estimated to be more than 200 acres in size and burning in a mixture of grass, brush and pine.

South Florida fire and aviation resources are on scene, and additional resources have been ordered.

Big Cypress National Preserve issued a temporary trail closure Saturday at 5 p.m. for visitor safety during current wildfire activity.

During the closure all recreational use including off-road vehicles, hiking, camping, hunting and commercial activities are prohibited in the designated areas.

Temporary closures include the following areas:

Braun, Michael /

Florida Trail from 7 mile camp to I75 (MM63) including all campsites

CDU 11

CDU L6

CDU 17

Rock Road (between CDU 11 to CDU 17)

The following adjacent areas will remain open:

Private lands in the designated area; residents should use caution and notify the Fire Duty Officer of entry by calling 561-923-5228.

The public will be advised of the termination of this closure by web alert, and by the posting of signs in the appropriate areas.

For additional updates and closures, please visit nps.gov/bicy.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.