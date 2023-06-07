Venice community groups hoping to install dozens of floating reefs under docks in Roberts Bay

Several community groups in Venice are asking the state for permission to install dozens of floating reefs underneath people’s docks to provide fish habitat and help clean coastal seawater.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has received a permit request from the Venice Yacht Club to install as many as 60 of the devices in Roberts Bay.

The reefs, which look like look like models of an eight-story, rectangular building without windows, allow water to flow through the layers providing the habitat, and algae that attach to the structure helps clean saltwater.

Once populated by fish and other creatures each mini reef can support up to 500 fish, crabs, and shrimp while also cleaning over 30,000 gallons of water per day, including removing carbon dioxide from the water.

The hope is the floating reefs will improve the quality of coastal waters in Venice, and by doing so help the community understand that keeping the bays and streams clean is as important as keeping garbage off the streets and parking lots.

If approved, the floating reefs will be tied under docks and checked on four times a year to make sure they haven’t broken loose, according to the permit application.

If successful the project, which also involves the Sarasota Bay Watch, Sun Coast Reef Rovers, and Oyster Boys Conservation, will expand to include Dona and Lyons bays.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a non-profit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

Sign up for WGCU's monthly environmental newsletter, the Green Flash, today.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.