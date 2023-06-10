Big Cypress National Preserve issues temporary trail closures for two prescribed fire areas
Big Cypress National Preserve has issued temporary trail closures for visitor safety during prescribed fire activity beginning Monday and continuing through June 18, for the East Hinson and Airplane areas.
During the closure all recreational use including off-road vehicles, hiking, camping, hunting and commercial activities are prohibited in the designated areas.
Prescribed fire is a carefully planned fire that uses fire science and specific environmental conditions to meet management goals for the preserve.
A prescribed fire is one of Big Cypress’s best tools to help create a mosaic of diverse habitats, manage for our endangered species, and reduce the threat of a destructive wildfire.
Temporary closures include all areas within the fire perimeter including the following trails:
In the the East Hinson:
- Hinson Trail
In the Airplane area:
- TRU 62
- TRU 62E
- TRU 61
- TRU 61W
- TRU 8
- TRU 8W
- TRU 6
- TRU 6W
- Concho Billie Trail (only where it is interior of the burn unit, see map)
- TRU 65
- TRU 66
- TRU 68
- TRU 1
- TRU 67
- TRU 70
- TRU 69
- TRU 71
- TRU 2
- TRU 3
- TRU 72
- TRU 4
- TRU 4S
- TRU 5
- TRU 75
The following adjacent areas will remain open:
- Private lands in the designated area; residents should use caution and notify the Fire Duty Officer of entry by calling 561-923-5228.
This closure is necessary for maintaining public safety during prescribed fire operations. If a longer closure is required, due to additional fire activity, additional information will be issued immediately.
WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.