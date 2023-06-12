Combined effort helps injured sea turtle on Fort Myers Beach

A 300-pound male loggerhead sea turtle discovered in distress on Fort Myers Beach is undergoing treatment after it was rescued Saturday afternoon.

The sea turtle is now at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota.

Boaters called the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission about the distressed sea turtle and waited for help to arrive.

It took a team transport effort between the Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation, FWC, and Mote to make the collection and transfer.

SCCF sea turtle interns met agents from the FWC to help get the turtle to rehabilitation.

Also assisting in the rescue injured sea turtle was Lee County Sheriff's Office Deputy Deputy Nicholas Velotta.

