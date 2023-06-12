© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Combined effort helps injured sea turtle on Fort Myers Beach

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published June 12, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT
LCSO Deputy Nicholas Velotta worked with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and the Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation Saturday afternoon to rescue this injured sea turtle off Fort Myers Beach. The turtle was eventually turned over to Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium for treatment.
SCCF
/
Special to WGCU
LCSO Deputy Nicholas Velotta worked with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and the Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation Saturday afternoon to rescue this injured sea turtle off Fort Myers Beach. The turtle was eventually turned over to Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium for treatment.

A 300-pound male loggerhead sea turtle discovered in distress on Fort Myers Beach is undergoing treatment after it was rescued Saturday afternoon.

The sea turtle is now at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota.

Boaters called the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission about the distressed sea turtle and waited for help to arrive.

It took a team transport effort between the Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation, FWC, and Mote to make the collection and transfer.

SCCF sea turtle interns met agents from the FWC to help get the turtle to rehabilitation.

Also assisting in the rescue injured sea turtle was Lee County Sheriff's Office Deputy Deputy Nicholas Velotta.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Environment WGCU NewsLoggerhead Sea TurtlesFort Myers BeachMote Marine LaboratoryFWCLCSO
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff