Blue-green algae and red tide converge in Charlotte Harbor

'High levels" of red tide and blue-green algae have bloomed in Charlotte Harbor in a rare mixing of two of the most devastating types of harmful algae blooms.

How and why a saltwater-based algae bloom is coexisting with another known for its presence in freshwater lakes and streams, while not unrecorded in history, is perplexing marine researchers.

So such co-mingling happening three times in less than 10 years in Southwest Florida begs an answer to the questions of whether climate change, nutrient pollution, or some other force is increasing the phenomena's frequency.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection just reported the presence of both blooms after water quality testing confirmed it.

Marine scientists have already been researching the duality since it occurred off Southwest Florida in 2016 and 2018.

Scientists use the word "harmful," when describing the group of algal blooms for a reason.

Depending on the type, a bloom can remove the oxygen from the water resukting in fish kills littering the beach. Red tide sends an acrid, noxious odor landward that affects people with respiratory problems. And blue-green algae reeks, as well, and can stick to boats and piers and pilings and harm wildlife and domesticated animals.

During the last several months, state and federal agencies have found blue-green algae in both the Peace and Caloosahatchee rivers. In both cases, the harmful algae has been moving from the rivers' headwaters toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Scientists have assumed nutrients like phosphate and hydrogen from fertilizers flowing down the rivers have influenced existing red tide blooms.

Last year, a pair of unrelated studies from Florida universities found a link between nutrient pollution and red tides. The reports proved phosphate, nitrogen, urea and other chemicals used to make crops grow faster and grass lawns grow greener often "feed" red tides, too, that can make the blooms last longer and be stronger.

In the past, red tide and blue-green algae blooming at the same place at the same time was rare.

It occurred in 2018 when a massive blue green algae outbreak fouled the Caloosahatchee River estuary and intermingled with the red tide in the saltier coastal waters off Southwest Florida.

Marine scientists currently do not know much about how, or if, the two blooms are interacting while being in the same place at the same time.

The harmful nature of algae blooms is well documented. Since they are increasing in frequency in ever-more-so waters polluted by nutrients, storm-water runoff, and overflowing or abandoned septic tanks, ecologically-speaking, are they a result of the mess — or perhaps way for the environment to try to heal itself?

Most blue-green algae occurs in fresh water, but there are also marine and estuarine species, like Trichodesmium.

That organism was in high concentrations in Collier County less than two weeks ago and turned the water lapping at the shore brown.

Trichodesmium, also called sea sawdust or saltwater blue-green algae, is not as harmful — until it decays when many marine scientists think it is a harbinger of a red tide bloom.

Michael Parsons, professor of marine science at Florida Gulf Coast University, talked to weather.com about Trichodesmium, also known as saltwater blue-green algae.

Parsons said Trichodesmium blooms are a precursor for the development of red tides.

That’s because when it’s growing on the surface of the water and sucks nitrogen from the air, it’s believed when it dies it sinks and serves as fertilizer for red tide.

“Without the Trichodesmium, there would not be enough nitrate or ammonium to support a red tide bloom,” Parsons told weather.com.” It basically makes its own fertilizer.”

Trichodesmium is not a good food source for other organisms and only a few specialized animals actively feed on it.

Blooms can appear brown when healthy and then green when it starts to deteriorate. It turns some combination of either pink, red, or white when it decays, and then starts to emit a sweet smell similar to freshly cut hay.

Charlotte Harbor, which includes the watersheds of the Peace, Myakka and Caloosahatchee rivers, encompasses 4,468 square miles.

Fresh water drains into Charlotte Harbor from the Peace and Caloosahatchee rivers, creating the second largest estuary in Florida, 30 miles long by 7 miles wide and with 219 miles of shoreline.

The Charlotte Harbor National Estuary Program, one of only three such programs in the state, was created to protect the estuary’s water quality and ecological integrity.

According to the South Florida Water Management district, the estuary is a mosaic of habitats: salt marshes, beaches, open bay, seagrass meadows, tidal creeks, mudflats, salt barrens and mangrove forests.

Each habitat supports an abundant assortment of organisms, many of which are rare or endangered, including manatees, bald eagles, peregrine falcons, wood storks, roseate spoonbills, American crocodiles, Florida black bears, Sherman’s fox squirrels, Florida scrub-jays and four species of sea turtle.

At least 2,300 different animal species make their living in the estuary’s mangrove forests, and more than 450 fish species swim in its waters.

The estuary is also where you’ll find the Charlotte Harbor State Buffer Preserve, a patchwork collection of undeveloped properties comprising almost 39,000 acres.

The Charlotte Harbor preserve surrounds or borders many of the harbor’s most sensitive and valuable natural areas, including Cape Haze, Gasparilla Sound-Charlotte Harbor, Matlacha Pass and Pine Island Sound. All are classified as Outstanding Florida Waterways and aquatic preserves.

Along with Lemon Bay to the north, the aquatic preserves total over 150,000 acres.

