Irrigation restrictions set for City of Marco Island through Aug. 1

Irrigation restrictions are in effect throughout the City of Marco Island through August 1.

The temporary restrictions reduce irrigation from 3-days per week to 2-days per week in order to enhance the City’s potable water production capabilities.

The temporary measures remove Monday and Tuesday from the allowable irrigation days. Water irrigation is allowed from 12:01a.m. to 8:00a.m. on Wednesday and Saturday for properties with odd numbered addresses and Thursday and Sunday with even numbered addresses.

Contact Customer Service at (239) 394-3880, option 1, if you have questions.

Braun, Michael /

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.