Gator Lake part of Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve boardwalk to temporarily close

The section of boardwalk trail along Gator Lake at Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve, 7751 Penzance Blvd., Fort Myers, will close temporarily Aug. 24, for maintenance. The boardwalk is expected to reopen Sept. 1.

Guided walks will continue while the section of boardwalk is undergoing repairs. The Interpretive Center and Rock and Stroll Garden will remain open to visitors for normal operating hours.

For more information about Lee County Parks and Recreation locations, amenities and special events, visit www.leeparks.org, call 239-533-7275, email leeparks@leegov.com or visit leeparksandrecreation on Facebook and Instagram.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.