The Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail adds more than a dozen new segments

More than a dozen new trails have been added to the growing network of more than 500 wildlife viewing sites throughout Florida.

The Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail is where nature enthusiasts, birders, and wildlife photographers have access to some of the best places in the Sunshine State to find native birds, butterflies, and other wildlife viewing opportunities.

Student groups take advantage of the educational opportunities the trails provide, residents and visitors often hike through the trails and learn about the conservation of Florida’s native habitats and species along the way.

The network is visited by millions of people annually and creates more than $1 billion in related economic benefits, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The location of the new sites, with links for more information, are:



For more information on the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail, plan visits, and get tips on using the trails, click here.

