The Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail adds more than a dozen new segments
More than a dozen new trails have been added to the growing network of more than 500 wildlife viewing sites throughout Florida.
The Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail is where nature enthusiasts, birders, and wildlife photographers have access to some of the best places in the Sunshine State to find native birds, butterflies, and other wildlife viewing opportunities.
Student groups take advantage of the educational opportunities the trails provide, residents and visitors often hike through the trails and learn about the conservation of Florida’s native habitats and species along the way.
The network is visited by millions of people annually and creates more than $1 billion in related economic benefits, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The location of the new sites, with links for more information, are:
- Manatee County: At the mouth of the Manatee River, Robinson Preserve in Bradenton is a popular recreation area where more than 200 bird species have been recorded.
- Indian River County: Oyster Bar Marsh Conservation Area in Vero Beach is a newly-opened site adjacent to Round Island Riverside Park and Conservation Area, extending the area available to birders looking to explore the Indian River Lagoon.
- PaintedPalm Beach County: This county has six new sites. The Bureau of Land Management’s Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse Outstanding Natural Area offers excellent year-round birding and wildlife viewing at the confluence of the Indian River Lagoon and the Loxahatchee River. Palm Beach County Department of Environmental Resources Management manages the remaining sites; Cypress Creek Natural Area, North Jupiter Flatwoods, Pine Glades Natural Area in Jupiter, Winding Waters Natural Area in West Palm Beach and Yamato Scrub Natural Area in Boca Raton. These sites showcase a range of habitats (including cypress swamps, freshwater marshes, wet prairies, uplands and scrub) where visitors can experience south Florida’s abundant birdlife and wildlife.
- Polk County: The Nature Conservancy’s Tiger Creek Preserve in Lake Wales harbors rare plants and animals found only in central Florida. Over 10 miles of hiking trails let visitors venture safely into this remote wilderness.Alachua County: Sweetwater Wetlands Park in Gainesville is a well-known hotspot frequented by rare birds and home to iconic Florida species.
- Marion County: Ocala Wetland Recharge Park is a constructed wetland that recharges the Upper Florida Aquifer. Birders and wildlife viewers will enjoy its diverse wildlife, easy walking paths, and many educational displays.
- Saint Johns County: Named for a prominent civil rights activist, Robert B. Hayling Freedom Park in St. Augustine is a favorite with its local Audubon Society. This small park on the tip of a peninsula overlooks an expansive salt marsh and the many birds that live there.
- Leon County: Lafayette Heritage Trail Park in Tallahassee is part of an extensive trail network connecting Tom Brown Park to the west, L. Kirk Edwards Wildlife Management Area to the east and the J.R. Alford Greenway to the north, creating a valuable and extensive habitat for birds and other wildlife in an otherwise urban area.
- Santa Rosa County: Escribano Point Wildlife Management Area is perfect for those seeking an outdoor experience off the beaten path. Fall and spring migration are the best times to go birding at this coastal site.
For more information on the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail, plan visits, and get tips on using the trails, click here.
