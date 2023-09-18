Portion of Tigertail Beach Park Sand Dollar Island Access closed

The Collier County Parks & Recreation Division will be performing an emergency maintenance project from the impact of Hurricane Idalia on Tigertail Beach Park Sand Dollar Island Access at 490 Hernando Drive, Marco Island, from Monday, September 18 to Monday, October 2.

The work area for the project is on Sand Dollar Island between Department of Environmental Protection Monuments R130 to R132 will be closed to the public during the repairs.

The public is encouraged to avoid the work area during construction activities and enjoy the beach south of the maintenance area. The public can also visit South Marco Beach, located at 480 South Collier Boulevard, Marco Island.

For more information, call the Collier County Parks & Recreation Division at (239) 252-4000.

