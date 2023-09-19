Pepper Ranch Preserve sunflower weekend viewing dates announced

The Conservation Collier Program announces two special sunflower viewing periods of Southeastern sunflowers (Helianthus agrestis) at the Pepper Ranch Preserve at 6315 Pepper Road, Immokalee.

The viewing dates will be on Wednesday, October 11, for a Photography Sunset View 6-8 p.m. and Friday, October 13, to Sunday, October 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (last entry time at 2 p.m.). Current conditions indicate that there will be notable blooming this year.

Visitors must pre-register for a free timed entry slot at https://SunflowerViewing.eventbrite.com. Registration opens at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, September 20.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the historic Pepper Ranch Preserve and will be allowed to drive their vehicles through the preserve to the fields where the sunflowers are anticipated to bloom. The main ranch road to the sunflowers is not paved.

Wildlife commonly observed at the ranch includes wild turkey, caracara, hog, deer, alligator, and sandhill cranes. Cameras and binoculars are highly encouraged!

Directions to Pepper Ranch Preserve:

From the City of Immokalee, take 15th Street N/SR 29 to Lake Trafford Road. Take Lake Trafford Road, west 2.9 miles to Pepper Road. Make a right onto Pepper Road. Take Pepper Road 0.9 miles to the Pepper Ranch Preserve.

The Conservation Collier Program was established by a local referendum in 2002 to acquire, preserve, restore, and maintain vital and significant threatened natural lands located in Collier County for the benefit of present and future generations. Conservation Collier currently owns 4,730 acres in 22 different locations throughout the County.

For more information, call (239) 252-2961 or visit www.conservationcollier.com

