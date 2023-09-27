Six Mile Cypress Slough offering a wet walk for families, children

A special Family Wet Walk has been added to the 2023 schedule at the Six Mile Cypress Slough.

The walk is free for children ages 8 to 11 and offers unique outdoor activities for kids.

“Studies have shown that children learn better and faster in outdoors settings,” said Sabine Vandenhende, president of the non-profit Friends organization. “This is an opportunity for the whole family to take advantage of that and have fun at the same time.”

The Family Wet Walk will be Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. At least one adult is required per two children. Space is limited to 20 total participants.

The special activities – including a scavenger hunt, dip netting and playing nature detective – are designed for 8- to 11-year-olds. Because it’s geared to kids, the Family Wet Walk will be shorter and won’t visit many of the areas included on the Slough’s regular wet walks.

Children 12 and older are welcome to attend for just $20 each. Children older than 8 to11 can take part in the activities for the younger ones.

Six Mile Cypress Slough / WGCU A special Family Wet Walk in October at the Six Mile Cypress Slough will children and adults to experience the Slough's watery areas together.

The cost for adults is $20 for members of the Friends organization and $35 for non-members. Students 18 and older who aren’t yet Friends members get a free year’s membership included with their admission cost. For additional information and to make reservations, visitwww.sloughpreserve.org

The 2023 wet walk season has proved immensely popular, with all of the remaining regular wet walks already sold out. People can put their names on a waiting list. The season finale is Oct. 28.

The trail is very safe and has welcomed tens of thousands of walkers, including summer camp students, for more than 40 years.

Parking at the Slough costs $1 an hour or $5 for an entire day. The Lee County Parks and Recreation pass is valid at the Slough.

The Friends organization is a non-profit citizens group that provides support for the Slough’s staff and volunteers. Membership levels in the Friends organization start at $10 for students and $25 for individuals. More information about wet walks and membership is available on the Slough Friends website at www.sloughpreserve.org

Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve has more than 3,500 acres of wetland ecosystem, with a boardwalk trail and Interpretive Center. Animals like otters, alligators, turtles, wading birds, and more live at the Slough year-round. Others, like migrating birds and butterflies, use the Slough as a feeding area or a winter home. The Slough is managed by the Lee County Department of Parks and Recreation and is open daily from sunrise to sunset.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.