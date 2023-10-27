© 2023 WGCU News
Precautionary boil water notice continues in Punta Gorda area

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published October 27, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT
File
/
WGCU

Boil water area in Punta Gorda
Punta Gorda
/
WGCU
Boil water area in Punta Gorda

A precautionary boil water notice for several neighborhoods in the City of Punta Gorda remains in place.

The advisory was necessitated to fix a low water pressure issue that was caused by a broken valve. The valve has been replaced. Crews are now flushing and pulling required samples for testing. The earliest that the advisory could be rescinded is Sunday, October, 29.

For information regarding steps to take during a the advisory go to Fact-Sheet-About-What-to-Do-During-BWA-508

Anyone with questions or concerns should contact the Utilities office at (941) 575-5088 from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. or (941) 575-3339 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

