Big Cypress National Preserve begins prescribed fire season

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published January 17, 2024 at 10:10 AM EST
Sandy Wildfire, Big Cypress National Preserve
Matt Counts
/
Special to WGCU
A helicopter drops water on a fire in the Big Cypress National Preserve in 2023. A series of prescribed fires in the Big Cypress in 2024 will help curtail wildfires.

OCHOPEE, FL – South Florida Fire & Aviation will conduct a series of prescribed fire operations across Big Cypress National Preserve over the coming months, as weather conditions and other parameters permit.

The planned treatment areas cover approximately 147,633 acres in 6 separate burn units, strategically placed throughout the park as part of a multi-year fuels treatment plan.

Fires are a natural and important ecosystem function for Florida's environment. Using prescribed fire as a land management tool helps reduce the risk of wildfires to communities and developed areas.

Fire benefits the ecosystem by renewing wildlife habitats and promoting ecological diversity.

As prescribed fire operations are implemented, some visitor impacts are anticipated. Temporary closures are expected to ensure visitor and firefighter safety during operations.

The public will be advised of specific area closures by press release, web alert, and posting of signs in appropriate areas. Visitors are encouraged to check the website daily in order to ensure roads, trails and access areas are open to the public.

