Fecal contamination discovered in water at Cape Coral Yacht Club

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a water quality advisory for the Cape Coral Yacht Club, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian 16 months ago, due to unacceptably high levels of the enterococcus bacteria.

Enterococcus bacteria are used as indicators of fecal contamination in water, suggesting the potential presence of disease-causing organisms.

While enterococci are typically not harmful, their presence in water can indicate a health risk for activities such as swimming, as they may be accompanied by pathogens causing illnesses like gastrointestinal issues, skin rashes, and ear infections.

The health department advises against any water-related activities at the yacht club at 5819 Driftwood Pkwy. until at least Tuesday when follow-up testing will occur.

Bacteriological sampling conducted during regular water quality monitoring showed that the level of bacteria exceeds the level established by state guidelines, but did not say by how much.

Lee County health officials will retest the waters by the yacht club on Tuesday.

The destroyed yacht club is now scheduled for demolition next month. In its place, Cape Coral officials are envisioning a new club with a resort-style pool with a children’s pool nearby, a community center, two piers, a new restaurant, and more beach sand than was in place before Hurricane Ian stripped much of it away on Sept. 29, 2023.

The accommodate even more traffic than there was at the yacht after the improvement, a four-story parking garage with more than 900 parking spaces is being considered.

Stormwater runoff: During heavy rain or storms, runoff from urban and suburban areas can carry pollutants, including fecal matter, into storm drains and eventually into coastal waters. This runoff may contain sewage overflows, pet waste, and other contaminants that contribute to bacterial contamination. Sewage discharges: Malfunctioning or overwhelmed sewage systems can release untreated or partially treated wastewater into coastal waters. Animal waste: Wildlife, such as birds, mammals, and marine creatures, can contribute to bacterial contamination through their feces. Coastal areas with significant animal populations, such as seabird colonies, may experience higher levels of bacterial contamination. Boating and recreational activities: Boating, swimming, and other recreational activities can introduce bacteria from human sources. Swimmers, for example, may inadvertently release Enterococcus bacteria into the water. Agricultural runoff: In coastal regions with nearby agriculture, runoff from farms can carry manure and other contaminants into rivers and streams that eventually flow into coastal waters. Industrial Discharges: Industrial facilities located near the coast may discharge wastewater containing contaminants, including bacteria, directly into the sea. Faulty Septic Systems: In areas with residential homes, malfunctioning or inadequately maintained septic systems can leak sewage and fecal matter into the groundwater, which can eventually reach coastal waters

