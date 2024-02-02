Mystery of Harriet's 'vanishing' never solved; M15, F23 continue the legacy with one eaglet

This time last year the area was embroiled in a mystery of sorts — the vanishing of Harriet the eagle from the nest she shared with partner M15.

"WHERE'S HARRIET?" was the comment of the day at the start of February 2023. The question — never answered — left eagle nest watchers flummoxed, worried, and upset.

The Eaglet can be seen active in the nest a the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam

But life went on, with mate M15 taking on an expanded role and successfully helping the pair's two eaglets fledge the nest eventually.

Cut to this year and M15 is back doing his doting father routine, but this time with a new mate, F23.

The pair produced two eggs with only one hatching successfully, all continuing to be caught on the camera via the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam. The single eaglet, E23, has been growing and thriving in its solitude.

In the days leading up to the anniversary there have been many remembrances, via photos and comments. Virginia Pritchett McSpadden, co-founder of the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam web site,also posted to the public Facebook page asking for comments/photos from viewers in memoriam of Harriet.

1 of 14 — WGCUSWFLEagles020224AM Handmade signs hang on the fence. One missing Harriet, the other welcoming F23. One year after the disappearance of Harriet, the beloved eagle cam eagle, M15 and F23 have taken to raising their first eaglet as a new pair. The eaglet is about a month old and could be seen above the sides of the nest Tuesday morning, February 2, 2024. F23 took over the nest this summer. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 2 of 14 — WGCUSWFLEagles020224AM M15 sit on one of the livestream cameras as the eaglet flaps its wings. One year after the disappearance of Harriet, the beloved eagle cam eagle, M15 and F23 have taken to raising their first eaglet as a new pair. The eaglet is about a month old and could be seen above the sides of the nest Tuesday morning, February 2, 2024. F23 took over the nest this summer. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 3 of 14 — WGCUSWFLEagles020224AM F15 top and M23. One year after the disappearance of Harriet, the beloved eagle cam eagle, M15 and F23 have taken to raising their first eaglet as a new pair. The eaglet is about a month old and could be seen above the sides of the nest Monday evening, February 1, 2024. F23 took over the nest this summer. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 4 of 14 — WGCUSWFLEagles020224AM F23 sits on the branch above the nest. One year after the disappearance of Harriet, the beloved eagle cam eagle, M15 and F23 have taken to raising their first eaglet as a new pair. The eaglet is about a month old and could be seen above the sides of the nest Monday evening, February 1, 2024. F23 took over the nest this summer. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 5 of 14 — WGCUSWFLEagles020224AM Silhouetted against the evening sun, M15 and F23 rest in the branches of the tree as their eaglet pops its head above the edge of the nest. One year after the disappearance of Harriet, the beloved eagle cam eagle, M15 and F23 have taken to raising their first eaglet as a new pair. The eaglet is about a month old and could be seen above the sides of the nest Monday Evening, February 1, 2024. F23 took over the nest this summer. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 6 of 14 — WGCUSWFLEagles020224AM One year after the disappearance of Harriet, the beloved eagle cam eagle, M15 and F23 have taken to raising their first eaglet as a new pair. The eaglet is about a month old and could be seen above the sides of the nest Tuesday morning, February 2, 2024. F23 took over the nest this summer. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 7 of 14 — WGCUSWFLEagles020224AM One year after the disappearance of Harriet, the beloved eagle cam eagle, M15 and F23 have taken to raising their first eaglet as a new pair. The eaglet is about a month old and could be seen above the sides of the nest Tuesday morning, February 2, 2024. F23 took over the nest this summer. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 8 of 14 — WGCUSWFLEagles020224AM F23 sits in the nest. One year after the disappearance of Harriet, the beloved eagle cam eagle, M15 and F23 have taken to raising their first eaglet as a new pair. The eaglet is about a month old and could be seen above the sides of the nest Tuesday morning, February 2, 2024. F23 took over the nest this summer. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 9 of 14 — WGCUSWFLEagles020224AM A great horned owl rest in its nest. This owl can be seen in and around the eagle nest from time to time. There are two owlets in this nest as well. One year after the disappearance of Harriet, the beloved eagle cam eagle, M15 and F23 have taken to raising their first eaglet as a new pair. The eaglet is about a month old and could be seen above the sides of the nest Tuesday morning, February 2, 2024. F23 took over the nest this summer. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 10 of 14 — WGCUSWFLEagles020224AM One year after the disappearance of Harriet, the beloved eagle cam eagle, M15 and F23 have taken to raising their first eaglet as a new pair. The eaglet is about a month old and could be seen above the sides of the nest Tuesday morning, February 2, 2024. F23 took over the nest this summer. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 11 of 14 — WGCUSWFLEagles020224AM A great horned owl rest in its nest. This owl can be seen in and around the eagle nest from time to time. There are two owlets in this nest as well. One year after the disappearance of Harriet, the beloved eagle cam eagle, M15 and F23 have taken to raising their first eaglet as a new pair. The eaglet is about a month old and could be seen above the sides of the nest Tuesday morning, February 2, 2024. F23 took over the nest this summer. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 12 of 14 — WGCUSWFLEagles020224AM A great horned owl rest in its nest. This owl can be seen in and around the eagle nest from time to time. There are two owlets in this nest as well. One year after the disappearance of Harriet, the beloved eagle cam eagle, M15 and F23 have taken to raising their first eaglet as a new pair. The eaglet is about a month old and could be seen above the sides of the nest Tuesday morning, February 2, 2024. F23 took over the nest this summer. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 13 of 14 — WGCUSWFLEagles020224AM F23 helps chase off a group of turkey vultures that flew close to the nest. One year after the disappearance of Harriet, the beloved eagle cam eagle, M15 and F23 have taken to raising their first eaglet as a new pair. The eaglet is about a month old and could be seen above the sides of the nest Tuesday morning, February 2, 2024. F23 took over the nest this summer. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 14 of 14 — WGCUSWFLEagles020224AM F23 helps chase off a group of turkey vultures that flew close to the nest. One year after the disappearance of Harriet, the beloved eagle cam eagle, M15 and F23 have taken to raising their first eaglet as a new pair. The eaglet is about a month old and could be seen above the sides of the nest Tuesday morning, February 2, 2024. F23 took over the nest this summer. Andrea Melendez/WGCU

