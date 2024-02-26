All of LaBelle without water as line breaks, repairs underway; boil water advisory effective after fix

LaBelle / WGCU Street crews in LaBelle were working Monday night to repair a water main that forced water service to be shut off for the entire city.

A water line break in LaBelle Monday forced the city to shut down service to the entire city for hours.

The water main break was located at the corner of Bridge Street and Park Avenue.

The water service to the entire city was shut off in order to repair the break. The road was also closed and repair was expected to take hours.

"We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and crews are working as quickly as they can to repair the problem," a city official posted on the LaBelle Facebook page.

The break also forced city schools and a number of offices to close.

City officials later updated the repair progress, saying that, unfortunately, crews were having to expose more than one pipe under the road and the repairs were going to take longer than the estimated 5 hours that was expected.

Upon return of service, a boil water notice will be in place City-wide for cooking and drinking water. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient and should be done for at least 48 hours after the return of service.

*This does not affect residents of Port LaBelle.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.