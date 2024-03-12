© 2024 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Carcass of dead sperm whale towed out to Gulf of Mexico

WGCU | By Michael Braun
Published March 12, 2024 at 10:18 PM EDT
A dead whale is towed out into the Gulf of Mexico. The whale was stranded offshore a Venice beach Sunday and died Monday morning. Sea Tow of Venice carted the carcass off shore about 15 miles on Tuesday.
Don Hubbard via Venice Police Department
A dead whale is towed out into the Gulf of Mexico. The whale was stranded offshore a Venice beach Sunday and died Monday morning. Sea Tow of Venice carted the carcass off shore about 15 miles on Tuesday.

The carcass of sperm whale that became stranded on a sandbar and died Monday off a Venice-area beach has been towed out to sea.

The Sea Tow Venice marine towing service used a heavy towline and rig line, provided by the City of Venice, to take the whale's remains 10-15 miles offshore on Tuesday.
IMG_4823.mp4

Mote Marine Laboratory’s Stranding Hotline was notified of the distressed animal Sunday morning. Mote said the whale was an adult male and in an emaciated condition, weighing about 70,000 pounds and measuring about 44-feet.

The response to the whale's situation consisted of a multi-agency team of Stranding Network partners, including National Oceanic and Atmospheric AdministrationFisheries Service, Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, University of Florida, Clearwater Marine Aquarium, and Sarasota Dolphin Research Project.

An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
1 of 36  — WGCUCIPPuppet030424AM
An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
A 50 to 70-foot-long sperm whale stranded along the beach at Service Club Park. Police, officials from Mote Martine and FWC were assessing the situation.
2 of 36  — whale A.jpg
A 50 to 70-foot-long sperm whale stranded along the beach at Service Club Park. Police, officials from Mote Martine and FWC were assessing the situation.
Venice Police Department / WGCU
A 50 to 70-foot-long sperm whale stranded along the beach at Service Club Park. Police, officials from Mote Martine and FWC were assessing the situation.
3 of 36  — WHALE WITH VPD.JPG
A 50 to 70-foot-long sperm whale stranded along the beach at Service Club Park. Police, officials from Mote Martine and FWC were assessing the situation.
Venice Police Department / WGCU
A 70-feet-long sperm whale was beached on a sandbar about 50 yards out from Service Club Park near Venice on Sunday.
4 of 36  — Whale 2.jpg
A 70-feet-long sperm whale was beached on a sandbar about 50 yards out from Service Club Park near Venice on Sunday.
Don Hubbard / Via Venice Police Department
This photo provided by City of Venice Florida shows a whale on Sunday off Service Club Park in Venice. Authorities were working to assist a beached sperm whale that is stranded on a sandbar Sunday morning.
5 of 36  — Beached Whale Florida
This photo provided by City of Venice Florida shows a whale on Sunday off Service Club Park in Venice. Authorities were working to assist a beached sperm whale that is stranded on a sandbar Sunday morning.
AP / City of Venice Florida
A 70-feet-long sperm whale was beached on a sandbar about 50 yards out from Service Club Park on Sunday.
6 of 36  — Whale and VPD.JPG
A 70-feet-long sperm whale was beached on a sandbar about 50 yards out from Service Club Park on Sunday.
Venice Police Department / WGCU
A 50-foot-long sperm whale that was stranded on a sandbar off a Venice beach apparently has died. State wildlife and local law enforcement officials remained at the Service Club Park beach area Monday. THe animal was being brought to shore so that a necropsy could be conducted to find out why it died.
7 of 36  — IMG_6915.jpg
A 50-foot-long sperm whale that was stranded on a sandbar off a Venice beach apparently has died. State wildlife and local law enforcement officials remained at the Service Club Park beach area Monday. THe animal was being brought to shore so that a necropsy could be conducted to find out why it died.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
8 of 36  — WGCUCIPPuppet030424AM
An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
9 of 36  — WGCUCIPPuppet030424AM
An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
10 of 36  — WGCUCIPPuppet030424AM
An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
11 of 36  — WGCUCIPPuppet030424AM
An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
12 of 36  — WGCUCIPPuppet030424AM
An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
13 of 36  — WGCUCIPPuppet030424AM
An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
14 of 36  — WGCUCIPPuppet030424AM
An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
15 of 36  — WGCUCIPPuppet030424AM
An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
16 of 36  — WGCUCIPPuppet030424AM
An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
17 of 36  — WGCUCIPPuppet030424AM
An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
18 of 36  — WGCUCIPPuppet030424AM
An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
19 of 36  — WGCUCIPPuppet030424AM
An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
Scientist took a piece of the blubber around to show the audience An excavator was brought in to move the 70,000 pound animal. It was pulled onto shore so a necropsy could be performed. An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
20 of 36  — WGCUCIPPuppet030424AM
Scientist took a piece of the blubber around to show the audience An excavator was brought in to move the 70,000 pound animal. It was pulled onto shore so a necropsy could be performed. An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
An excavator was brought in to move the 70,000 pound animal. It was pulled onto shore so a necropsy could be performed. An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
21 of 36  — WGCUCIPPuppet030424AM
An excavator was brought in to move the 70,000 pound animal. It was pulled onto shore so a necropsy could be performed. An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
The tail was cut off and documented. An excavator was brought in to move the 70,000 pound animal. It was pulled onto shore so a necropsy could be performed. An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
22 of 36  — WGCUCIPPuppet030424AM
The tail was cut off and documented. An excavator was brought in to move the 70,000 pound animal. It was pulled onto shore so a necropsy could be performed. An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
An excavator was brought in to move the 70,000 pound animal. It was pulled onto shore so a necropsy could be performed. An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
23 of 36  — WGCUCIPPuppet030424AM
An excavator was brought in to move the 70,000 pound animal. It was pulled onto shore so a necropsy could be performed. An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
An excavator was brought in to move the 70,000 pound animal. It was pulled onto shore so a necropsy could be performed. An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
24 of 36  — WGCUCIPPuppet030424AM
An excavator was brought in to move the 70,000 pound animal. It was pulled onto shore so a necropsy could be performed. An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
An excavator was brought in to move the 70,000 pound animal. It was pulled onto shore so a necropsy could be performed. An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
25 of 36  — WGCUCIPPuppet030424AM
An excavator was brought in to move the 70,000 pound animal. It was pulled onto shore so a necropsy could be performed. An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
An excavator was brought in to move the 70,000 pound animal. It was pulled onto shore so a necropsy could be performed. An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
26 of 36  — WGCUCIPPuppet030424AM
An excavator was brought in to move the 70,000 pound animal. It was pulled onto shore so a necropsy could be performed. An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
An excavator was brought in to move the 70,000 pound animal. It was pulled onto shore so a necropsy could be performed. An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
27 of 36  — WGCUCIPPuppet030424AM
An excavator was brought in to move the 70,000 pound animal. It was pulled onto shore so a necropsy could be performed. An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
An excavator was brought in to move the 70,000 pound animal. It was pulled onto shore so a necropsy could be performed. An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
28 of 36  — WGCUCIPPuppet030424AM
An excavator was brought in to move the 70,000 pound animal. It was pulled onto shore so a necropsy could be performed. An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
An excavator was brought in to move the 70,000 pound animal. It was pulled onto shore so a necropsy could be performed. An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
29 of 36  — WGCUCIPPuppet030424AM
An excavator was brought in to move the 70,000 pound animal. It was pulled onto shore so a necropsy could be performed. An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
An excavator was brought in to move the 70,000 pound animal. It was pulled onto shore so a necropsy could be performed. An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
30 of 36  — WGCUCIPPuppet030424AM
An excavator was brought in to move the 70,000 pound animal. It was pulled onto shore so a necropsy could be performed. An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
An excavator was brought in to move the 70,000 pound animal. It was pulled onto shore so a necropsy could be performed. An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
31 of 36  — WGCUCIPPuppet030424AM
An excavator was brought in to move the 70,000 pound animal. It was pulled onto shore so a necropsy could be performed. An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
An excavator was brought in to move the 70,000 pound animal. It was pulled onto shore so a necropsy could be performed. An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
32 of 36  — WGCUCIPPuppet030424AM
An excavator was brought in to move the 70,000 pound animal. It was pulled onto shore so a necropsy could be performed. An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
An excavator was brought in to move the 70,000 pound animal. It was pulled onto shore so a necropsy could be performed. An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
33 of 36  — WGCUCIPPuppet030424AM
An excavator was brought in to move the 70,000 pound animal. It was pulled onto shore so a necropsy could be performed. An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
An excavator was brought in to move the 70,000 pound animal. It was pulled onto shore so a necropsy could be performed. An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
34 of 36  — WGCUCIPPuppet030424AM
An excavator was brought in to move the 70,000 pound animal. It was pulled onto shore so a necropsy could be performed. An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
The public is encouraged to stay out of the water near the site of the whale. A large amount of blood is seeping into the water and that will only bring predators. An excavator was brought in to move the 70,000 pound animal. It was pulled onto shore so a necropsy could be performed. An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
35 of 36  — WGCUCIPPuppet030424AM
The public is encouraged to stay out of the water near the site of the whale. A large amount of blood is seeping into the water and that will only bring predators. An excavator was brought in to move the 70,000 pound animal. It was pulled onto shore so a necropsy could be performed. An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
The public is encouraged to stay out of the water near the site of the whale. A large amount of blood is seeping into the water and that will only bring predators. An excavator was brought in to move the 70,000 pound animal. It was pulled onto shore so a necropsy could be performed. An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
36 of 36  — WGCUCIPPuppet030424AM
The public is encouraged to stay out of the water near the site of the whale. A large amount of blood is seeping into the water and that will only bring predators. An excavator was brought in to move the 70,000 pound animal. It was pulled onto shore so a necropsy could be performed. An adult sperm whale stranded on a sandbar off Venice Beach died in the early morning hours of Monday.vThe animal was seen stuck in the waves and sand Sunday morning. Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory said the whale washed ashore was low in weight and showing signs of being too weak to continue. The whale is being prepped to be pulled on shore for a necropsy. It will then be returned to the water.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU

The Network performed a necropsy, animal autopsy, from around 12:30 - 8 p.m. on Monday, and continued from about 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Samples were collected to attempt to determine cause of illness and death and to better understand sperm whale health, energetics, and life history.

Area of bnow swimming
WGCU
/
File
A "No Swim Advisory" remains in effect from Caspersen Beach to the South Jetty in Sarasota County due to possible increased presence of marine predators drawn by the whale's carcass and blood from the necropsy.

More Marine said information gathered during the necropsy will help to evaluate the long-term mortality trends of these species, especially as it relates to pathology or human-related activities.

Such research data are crucial to species management and conservation, information provided by Mote said, and data from necropsies conducted by Mote’s Stranding Investigations Program are provided to state and federal wildlife managers as part of databases of stranding network partners.

A reminder this is an endangered species and according to FWC it is illegal to tamper with the deceased whale.

A "No Swim Advisory" remains in effect from Caspersen Beach to the South Jetty in Sarasota County due to possible increased presence of marine predators drawn by the whale's carcass and blood from the necropsy.

**NOTE: Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium’s Stranding Investigation Program responds to calls of “stranded” (i.e., injured or deceased) sea turtles, dolphins and whales in Sarasota and Manatee county areas. To report a stranded animal to Mote’s 24/7 hotline call: 888-345-2335.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Environment WGCU NewsWhalesVenice FloridaMote Marine LaboratoryFWC
Michael Braun
See stories by Michael Braun
Related Content
  1. Stranded sperm whale that died off Venice beach will be a learning moment for marine biologists
  2. Officials: stranded whale in Venice likely will be a recovery; wind, surf conditions push efforts to Monday