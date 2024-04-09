Moon's shadow over the Sun provided a day's distraction

On the campus of Florida Gulf Coast University, as it was across North America, people stopped for a few hours Monday and, after taking a few safety precautions, got a glimpse of the moon's shadow traversing the sun.

Members of the Southwest Florida Astronomical Society set up in the central grassy area near the FGCU library with telescopes and solar eclipse glasses to let students and anyone else get a glimpse of the celestial event.

Partial eclipse passes by Southwest Florida

Club member Brian Risley said the organization does similar things often.

'We've done it for lots of events out here a regular part of what the club does is outreach events," he said.

Risley said he enjoys just getting out and letting people see stuff.

1 of 22 — WGCUEclipse040824AM Students at FGCU flocked to the library lawn to view the eclipse, Monday afternoon, April 8, 2024, Fort Myers, FL. A partial eclipse could be seen in Florida as a few clouds passed by. Free viewing glasses were handed out to the students and public for the viewing event. 2045, is the next time the U.S. will once again experience a coast-to-coast total solar eclipse. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 2 of 22 — WGCUEclipse040824AM Students at FGCU flocked to the library lawn to view the eclipse, Monday afternoon, April 8, 2024, Fort Myers, FL. A partial eclipse could be seen in Florida as a few clouds passed by. Free viewing glasses were handed out to the students and public for the viewing event. 2045, is the next time the U.S. will once again experience a coast-to-coast total solar eclipse. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 3 of 22 — WGCUEclipse040824AM Matthew Kirby, employee at the water school, missed the eclipse in 2017, so he made sure he got out and viewed it this time. 4 of 22 — WGCUEclipse040824AM Sahara Lily, 5, and her parents view the eclipse from the FGCU campus. 5 of 22 — WGCUEclipse040824AM Sahara Lily, 5, tries out her solar eclipse glasses as her mother, Suveshnee Munien works to put her's on. Munien is an Associate Professor on campus. 6 of 22 — WGCUEclipse040824AM L to R, Devin Torres, junior from Connecticut, Madisen Pigott, junior from Miami, and Natalia Melendez, junior from Naples, viewed the solar eclipse. 7 of 22 — WGCUEclipse040824AM Victoria White, freshman from Key West, enjoys some time watching the eclipse. Free viewing glasses were handed out to the students and public for the viewing event. 2045, is the next time the U.S. will once again experience a coast-to-coast total solar eclipse. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 9 of 22 — WGCUEclipse040824AM Students at FGCU flocked to the library lawn to view the eclipse, Monday afternoon, April 8, 2024, Fort Myers, FL. A partial eclipse could be seen in Florida as a few clouds passed by. Free viewing glasses were handed out to the students and public for the viewing event. 2045, is the next time the U.S. will once again experience a coast-to-coast total solar eclipse. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 10 of 22 — WGCUEclipse040824AM Students at FGCU flocked to the library lawn to view the eclipse, Monday afternoon, April 8, 2024, Fort Myers, FL. A partial eclipse could be seen in Florida as a few clouds passed by. Free viewing glasses were handed out to the students and public for the viewing event. 2045, is the next time the U.S. will once again experience a coast-to-coast total solar eclipse. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 11 of 22 — WGCUEclipse040824AM Students at FGCU flocked to the library lawn to view the eclipse, Monday afternoon, April 8, 2024, Fort Myers, FL. A partial eclipse could be seen in Florida as a few clouds passed by. Free viewing glasses were handed out to the students and public for the viewing event. 2045, is the next time the U.S. will once again experience a coast-to-coast total solar eclipse. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 12 of 22 — WGCUEclipse040824AM Students at FGCU flocked to the library lawn to view the eclipse, Monday afternoon, April 8, 2024, Fort Myers, FL. A partial eclipse could be seen in Florida as a few clouds passed by. 14 of 22 — WGCUEclipse040824AM Students used their glasses and phones to get a photo of the eclipse. Free viewing glasses were handed out to the students and public for the viewing event. 2045, is the next time the U.S. will once again experience a coast-to-coast total solar eclipse. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 15 of 22 — WGCUEclipse040824AM Students at FGCU flocked to the library lawn to view the eclipse, Monday afternoon, April 8, 2024, Fort Myers, FL. A partial eclipse could be seen in Florida as a few clouds passed by. Free viewing glasses were handed out to the students and public for the viewing event. 2045, is the next time the U.S. will once again experience a coast-to-coast total solar eclipse. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 16 of 22 — WGCUEclipse040824AM Students at FGCU flocked to the library lawn to view the eclipse, Monday afternoon, April 8, 2024, Fort Myers, FL. A partial eclipse could be seen in Florida as a few clouds passed by. Free viewing glasses were handed out to the students and public for the viewing event. 2045, is the next time the U.S. will once again experience a coast-to-coast total solar eclipse. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 17 of 22 — WGCUEclipse040824AM Students at FGCU flocked to the library lawn to view the eclipse, Monday afternoon, April 8, 2024, Fort Myers, FL. A partial eclipse could be seen in Florida as a few clouds passed by. Free viewing glasses were handed out to the students and public for the viewing event. 2045, is the next time the U.S. will once again experience a coast-to-coast total solar eclipse. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 18 of 22 — WGCUEclipse040824AM Students at FGCU flocked to the library lawn to view the eclipse, Monday afternoon, April 8, 2024, Fort Myers, FL. A partial eclipse could be seen in Florida as a few clouds passed by. Free viewing glasses were handed out to the students and public for the viewing event. 2045, is the next time the U.S. will once again experience a coast-to-coast total solar eclipse. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 19 of 22 — WGCUEclipse040824AM Students at FGCU flocked to the library lawn to view the eclipse, Monday afternoon, April 8, 2024, Fort Myers, FL. A partial eclipse could be seen in Florida as a few clouds passed by. Free viewing glasses were handed out to the students and public for the viewing event. 2045, is the next time the U.S. will once again experience a coast-to-coast total solar eclipse. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 20 of 22 — WGCUEclipse040824AM Students at FGCU flocked to the library lawn to view the eclipse, Monday afternoon, April 8, 2024, Fort Myers, FL. A partial eclipse could be seen in Florida as a few clouds passed by. Free viewing glasses were handed out to the students and public for the viewing event. 2045, is the next time the U.S. will once again experience a coast-to-coast total solar eclipse. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 21 of 22 — WGCUEclipse040824AM Students at FGCU flocked to the library lawn to view the eclipse, Monday afternoon, April 8, 2024, Fort Myers, FL. A partial eclipse could be seen in Florida as a few clouds passed by. Free viewing glasses were handed out to the students and public for the viewing event. 2045, is the next time the U.S. will once again experience a coast-to-coast total solar eclipse. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 22 of 22 — WGCUEclipse040824AM Students at FGCU flocked to the library lawn to view the eclipse, Monday afternoon, April 8, 2024, Fort Myers, FL. A partial eclipse could be seen in Florida as a few clouds passed by. Free viewing glasses were handed out to the students and public for the viewing event. 2045, is the next time the U.S. will once again experience a coast-to-coast total solar eclipse. Andrea Melendez/WGCU

"We've got a white light, which will show sunspots as well as, of course, the moon going in front of the sun," he said. "And we have this hydrogen alpha filter scope, which can show prominence is coming off the edge of the sun, as well as being able to see the moon."

Risley is an "old hand" at eclipses, having experiences a number of the heavenly encounters.

"I was on the centerline of the 2017. Eclipse in South Carolina. I was on the centerline of a 1984 eclipse in South Carolina," he said. "There was an annular eclipse, the Ring of Fire, which we had last October, and I've seen numerous eclipses."

1 of 8 — 040824 aiw eclipse 003.jpg Samantha Santana, right, and Shannon Paelucci, left, look up at the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024, at Centennial Park in downtown Fort Myers. The Southwest Florida Astronomical Society brought telescopes and eclipse glasses to the park so people could come out and see the eclipse. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 2 of 8 — 040824 aiw eclipse 002.jpg Zolia Harris and her son T’rylon Denson, 8, look up at the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024, at Centennial Park in downtown Fort Myers. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 3 of 8 — 040824 aiw eclipse 005.jpg Lucy Bruiting of Fort Myers looks up at the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024, at Centennial Park in downtown Fort Myers. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 4 of 8 — 040824 aiw eclipse 004.jpg T’rylon Denson, 8, looks up at the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024, at Centennial Park in downtown Fort Myers. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 5 of 8 — 040824 aiw eclipse 006.jpg Nixon Witul, 9, of Fort Myers watches the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024, at Centennial Park in downtown Fort Myers. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 6 of 8 — 040824 aiw eclipse 001.jpg The moon passes in front of the sun to create a partial eclipse at around 3 pm on Monday, April 8, 2024, at Centennial Park in downtown Fort Myers. In Fort Myers, 52.3% of the sun was blocked during the eclipse, which lasted roughly two hours. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 7 of 8 — 040824 aiw eclipse 007.jpg Willie Siddiqi lifts his daughter Kenzi, 4, so she could see the solar eclipse through a telescope on Monday, April 8, 2024, at Centennial Park in downtown Fort Myers. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 8 of 8 — 040824 aiw eclipse 008.jpg The moon begins to pass in front of the sun to create a partial eclipse at around 2 pm on Monday, April 8, 2024, at Centennial Park in downtown Fort Myers. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU

Elsewhere people got a look at the moon's shadow encroaching on ole Sol through filtered glasses or simply looking through the filter of tree leaves that cast crescent-shaped images on the ground.

The moon shrouded the sun for up to 4 minutes, 28 seconds, a spectacle normally unfolding in remote corners of the globe but this time passing over major cities like Dallas, Indianapolis and Cleveland.

An estimated 44 million people lived within the path of totality, with another couple hundred million within 200 miles (320 kilometers), guaranteeing the continent’s biggest eclipse crowd ever.

