Boil water notice for South Fort Myers area off Winkler Road

Lee County Utilities has issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice to an estimated 580 residences in South Fort Myers off Winkler Road.

The situation was caused by a contractor who hit a water main in the area.

Neighborhoods impacted include those along Winkler Road from Banyan Bay to Woodgate Drive, including the communities of:

Banyan Bay

Woodgate

Catalina Isles

Belle Meade

Tropical Cove

Winkler Estates

LCU customers in the affected area currently do not have water, but repair work is expected to be completed overnight and water service will be restored before early morning Wednesday.

LCU customers will then need to comply with the precautionary Boil Water Notice. As a precaution, all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes must be boiled at a rolling boil for one minute. Or, as an alternative, bottled water may be used.

Precautionary Boil Water Notices are placed into effect when the water pressure within a watermain drops below 20 psi.

To ensure safe drinking water, Lee County Utilities will keep the affected area under a precautionary Boil Water Notice until bacteriological testing shows the drinking water is safe.

These tests normally take 48 to 72 hours to complete. Staff anticipates the Boil Water Notice will likely be lifted prior to the beginning of the weekend.

Residents are asked to monitor local media outlets as well as www.leegov.com, www.leegov.com/utilities and Lee County Government on Facebook. The county will post when the notice has been lifted.

