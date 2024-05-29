Charlotte County imposes burn ban for drought-like conditions

Charlotte County has imposed a ban on all outdoor burning and the use and discharge of fireworks and sparklers.

Charlotte County Fire-EMS Fire Chief Jason Fair recommended that the County Commission implement a burn ban due to continued drought-like conditions and windy forecasts, which means fires could start with little effort, burn with greater intensity, and spread quickly.

The outdoor burn ban includes recreational fires, the burning of yard waste and pile burning for land clearing. Agricultural and silvicultural controlled burns authorized by the Florida Forest Service is permitted. Commercial and permitted fireworks shows may be excluded from the ban on a case-by-case basis with approval from the local fire marshal.

The burn ban will remain in place until it is repealed by the Board of County Commissioners.

For information, contact Todd Dunn at 941-833-5610 or Todd.Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

