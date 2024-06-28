Weekend prescribed fire planned for CREW Management Area

The South Florida Water Management District plans to conduct a prescribed burnof up to 150 acres in the Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed (CREW) Management Area in Collier County this weekend, Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30.

The burn unit will be in the CREW Management Area and is located approximately 5 miles south of SR 82, adjacent to Corkscrew Road.

Smoke may be visible in the area of the burn as identified in the map below.

Prescribed burns are important to protect conservation lands from uncontrolled wildfires while supporting the health of South Florida's ecosystems.

The South Florida Water Management District routinely conducts prescribed burns to maintain the health and ecological function of natural areas and to help manage certain invasive vegetation for the benefit of native plants and wildlife.

