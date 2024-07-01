Collier County burn ban lifted; continued safety practices urged

Collier County lifted a more than one-month-old burn ban effective Monday.

The decision to lift the ban came following a review by the Collier County Bureau of Emergency Services, the Florida Forest Service, and the Collier County Fire Chiefs’ Association.

The same group identified the need to issue a burning ban in May after certain environmental conditions were met, including a lack of rainfall in March and April.

“We continue to urge residents to practice outdoor burning safety to reduce Collier County’s year-round wildfire risk and thank the public for their cooperation,” said Dan Summers, director of Collier County Bureau of Emergency Services. “In addition, we suggest you learn more about safe burning practices at www.smokeybear.com and Florida Forest Service.”

For more information, call 311 or (239) 252-8999.

Burn bans remain in place in Charlotte and Glades counties.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.