Water Quality Report: You, too, can help slow climate change (really)

WATER QUALITY REPORT FOR JULY 7, 2024

Hi folks. I’m on vacation this week.

In case you might get hives or have trouble breathing without a small infusion of environmental food for thought, I figured it would be smart to leave you with the following to chew on until I’m back.

I talk to community groups now and then, and during the Q&A at the end it is inevitable that the same excellent question is asked:

“What can I do about climate change?”

The concern is whether one person can make a difference in the changes occurring to our planet due to global warming. I suppose the nasty word in there – global – makes it feel as if solutions must be that big, too.

If it’s “global” what can I possibly do? I get it.

The great news is there very much are things individuals can do to not just feel better about pitching in, but stuff that can really help.

First, let’s make sure we all have the problem in perspective, which you can be by catching up on what I have written about the realities of climate change here and here. Think of them as beloved reruns.

For specific actions you can take, have a long look at the short-and-simple hints offered by The New York Times for everybody who doubts anything they do matters.

What you do can have an impact.

Imagine that. You, too, can do your part to help the world tackle global warming.

Watch this space. I’ll be back.

The information in the following Water Quality Report was accurate going into the July 4th weekend.

RED TIDE

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission sampled for the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, and it was not observed in samples collected statewide over the past week.

No reports of fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were received over the past week, nor was there any respiratory Irritation reported in Florida over the past week related to the harmful algae bloom.

Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife on Sanibel Island received four birds with toxicosis symptoms from red tide or blue-green algae late in June.

BLUE-GREEN ALGAE

The Lee County Environmental Lab reported moderately abundant components of blue-green algae in the Caloosahatchee River present upstream of the Franklin Locks as streaks with some wind driven accumulation along the lock. Same goes near the Midpoint Bridge Park as specks with wind-driven accumulation along the shore.

The agency reminds residents that winds and tides tend to push the components of blue-green algae around, so people in that region should be watchful for the potentially toxic bloom.

Florida Department of Environmental Protection assessed satellite imagery of the Caloosahatchee River watershed and says it ….

Lake Okeechobee shows low to moderate bloom potential on approximately xx% of the lake, primarily in The most recent satellite imagery for Lake Okeechobee shows widely scattered bloom potential on visible portions of the lake with the northern portion of the lake showing the lowest bloom potential.

The most recent satellite imagery for the Caloosahatchee estuary shows

The FDEP says it is important to remember the blue-green algae potential is subject to change due to rapidly changing environmental conditions or satellite inconsistencies.

What is red tide?

Red tide is one type of harmful algal bloom caused by high concentrations of the toxic dinoflagellate K. brevis, which is a type of microscopic algae found in the Gulf of Mexico.

Red tide typically forms naturally offshore, commonly in late summer or early fall, and is carried into coastal waters by winds and currents. Once inshore, these opportunistic organisms can use nearshore nutrient sources to fuel their growth.

Blooms typically last into winter or spring, but in some cases, can endure for more than one year.

Is red tide harmful?

K. brevis produces potent neurotoxins that can be harmful to the health of both wildlife and people. Wind and wave action can break open K. brevis cells and release toxins into the air. This is why you should monitor conditions and stay away from beaches where red tide is in bloom.

People in coastal areas can experience varying degrees of eye, nose and throat irritation during a red tide bloom. Some individuals with chronic respiratory conditions like asthma or chronic lung disease might experience more severe symptoms.

Red tide toxins can also affect the central nervous system of fish and other marine life, which can lead to fish kills.

What causes red tide?

A red tide bloom develops naturally, but recent studies have discovered mankind's infusion of other nutrients into the mix can make the red tide last longer or get stronger. But biology (the organisms), chemistry (natural or man-made nutrients for growth) and physics (concentrating and transport mechanisms) interact to produce the algal bloom. No one factor causes the development of a red tide bloom.

What is blue-green algae?

Blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, are a group of organisms that can live in freshwater, saltwater or brackish water.

Large concentrations, called blooms, can change the water color to blue, green, brown, orange or red. Some cyanobacterial blooms can look like foam, scum, or mats on the surface of freshwater lakes and ponds. As algae in a cyanobacterial bloom die, the water may smell like something with a naturally unpleasant odor has now started to rot, too.

Is blue-green algae harmful?

Different types of blue-green algal bloom species can look different and have different impacts. However, regardless of species, many types of blue-green algae can produce toxins that can make you or your pets sick if swallowed or possibly cause skin and eye irritation.

The FDEP advises staying out of water where algae is visibly present as specks or mats or where water is discolored. Pets or livestock should not come into contact with algal bloom-impacted water or with algal bloom material or fish on the shoreline. If they do, wash the animals right away.

What causes blue-green algae?

Blue-green algae blooms occur when the algae that are typically present grow in numbers more than normal. Within a few days, a bloom can cause clear water to become cloudy.

Winds tend to push the floating blooms to the shore where they become more noticeable. Cyanobacterial blooms can form in warm, slow-moving waters that are rich in nutrients. Blooms can occur at any time, but most often occur in late summer or early fall.

If any major type of water quality alert is issued, you can find the details here in WGCU’s Water Quality Report.

Sign up for WGCU's monthly environmental newsletter, the Green Flash, today.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.



